Sold-out crowd at Hawks game features fans in Magic City-themed merch as backlash grows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in a pivotal mid-March NBA matchup with significant Eastern Conference playoff implications. But Atlanta’s 10th straight victory in front of a capacity crowd was overshadowed by the fallout from the canceled Magic City promotion.

The Hawks’ short-lived collaboration with the Atlanta adult entertainment club, announced Feb. 26, promised exclusive merchandise, themed lemon pepper wings and an on-court performance by Atlanta native and Hip-Hop star T.I.

But earlier this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the promotion would not move forward as planned. Silver cited concerns from "a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite the promotion being scrapped, many Hawks fans arrived at State Farm Arena wearing Magic City-themed merchandise. It was unclear which items were officially licensed and which were not.

Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz wore a co-branded Magic City sweatshirt while sitting courtside for Atlanta’s 124-112 win, led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 41 points.

Jami Gertz co-owns the Hawks with her husband, businessman Tony Ressler. She also produced a five-part docuseries on the more than 40-year-old club.

SPORTSCASTER RIPS NBA PLAYER OVER BLOG POST OPPOSING TEAM'S STRIP CLUB PROMOTION

While the Hawks routinely host theme nights each season that highlight Atlanta’s unique culture and community groups, the cancellation of this latest promotion sparked mixed reactions and some confusion at the local level.

At least one in-arena retail shop reported 12 requests for Magic City hoodies through the first quarter Monday. A Hawks Shop sales associate said 300 of those hoodies were available for preorder, and they sold out within minutes. The high demand prompted a larger order of the sweatshirts, which will now be permanently shuttered away.

Koreena Atkins, a member of the Hawks’ fan section known as the FanDuel 404 crew, secured one of the 300 sweatshirts. Atkins had hoped to wear her sweatshirt to the game, but the fan club was told Magic City chants and gear would not be tolerated.

Nichole Kagwisa missed the preorder window, and come Monday night she demanded answers.

"I’ve been a (season-ticket holder) for five years, and I’ve upgraded. Like, I’m a good member. I want a sweatshirt," she said. "I didn’t have this game. I was going to buy tickets, but then my friends got standing-room only. We wanted the experience, and we still (haven't) seen the lemon pepper wings yet!"

Among a sea of disappointed Hawks fans were those pleased with the NBA‘s decision.

"I personally think they should have never done it. I’m here today with my grandson, who just turned 15 years old," said a longtime season-ticket holder who didn’t want to give his name. "You want to go in that direction, then go in that direction. But when you do, you’re going to lose grass roots, and I’ve been a Hawks fan since they came here in the ‘60s."

Ashton Leroux, who has DJ’d at Magic City for the past eight years, was able to sympathize with both sides.

"I didn’t think it was that big at first, and then I started to realize I’ve been amongst club culture for half of my DJ career, and it kind of took me away from the real world," Leroux said.

He then pointed to a young boy, also standing in the Hawks Shop.

"Like him, what if he sees this and wants to actually ask, ‘What is this about?’ How do we talk to the kids? I get that side. I really do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.