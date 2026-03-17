TikTok bans Brooke Slusser after she posts videos discussing SJSU volleyball scandal

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Former San Jose State University volleyball star Brooke Slusser has been banned from TikTok after posting several videos discussing her alleged experience sharing a team and apartment with a transgender teammate.

"I'm pretty mad about it," Slusser told Fox News Digital.

Slusser's account is gone from the platform, and she has provided screenshots to Fox News Digital showing the notification of her banishment and an unsuccessful appeal. The notifications cite violations of "community guidelines."

"We ask that all users follow our Community Guidelines to help us maintain a safe, respectful TikTok community," the notification read.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to TikTok for comment.

TikTok previously banned the activist sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics, which Slusser is signed with, after it posted an advertisement video advocating for the protection of women and girls' sports from biological male trans athletes.

TikTok was previously owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, before finalizing a $14 billion deal to shift its U.S. operations to a new entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, to avoid a federal ban. However, ByteDance still owns approximately 20% of the company.

Slusser has been the target of a viral left-wing hate campaign on TikTok and X over the last week after she began to speak out about her alleged experience at SJSU. Her content started coming out after the university, and the California State University (CSU) system, filed a lawsuit against the federal government to challenge a Department of Education investigation that determined SJSU violated Title IX in its handling of a transgender volleyball player.

On X, the left-wing attacks on Slusser came in response to an interview with Fox News Digital in which she reflected on living in the same apartment with a transgender teammate, Blaire Fleming.

"You find out you're just chilling in a bed with a man that you have no idea about… I [was] unknowingly sharing a bed at that time with a man," Slusser said in the interview, also alleging that SJSU volleyball coach Todd Kress encouraged her to live in the same apartment as the trans teammate when another group of players was also looking for a final tenant.

The fallout of the interview has prompted high-profile activists, lawmakers and even an actor to speak out, taking a side behind or against Slusser.

A coalition of "save women's sports" activists rushed to Slusser's defense, with OutKick host Riley Gaines, XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova and former ESPN star Sage Steele leading the charge to defend Slusser from the pro-trans detractors.

"I would just say people that don’t know my life or my trauma don’t have room to say how good or bad my time at SJSU was. I hope they never have to understand going through something as awful as that," Slusser previously told Fox News Digital of the backlash.

TRUMP ADMIN RESPONDS AFTER SJSU SUES TO CHALLENGE TITLE IX INVESTIGATION INTO TRANSGENDER VOLLEYBALL SCANDAL

After the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) announced at the end of January that an investigation into the university for its handling of a trans athlete and other players concluded that the school violated Title IX , SJSU and the California State University (CSU) system declined to resolve the violation.

Instead, SJSU President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Friday that the school and the CSU system are suing the federal government to challenge the investigation.

"Because we believe OCR’s findings aren’t grounded in the facts or the law, SJSU and the CSU filed a lawsuit today against the federal government to challenge those findings and prevent the federal government from taking punitive action against the university, including the potential withholding of critical federal funding," Teniente-Matson said Friday.

"This is not a step we take lightly. However, we have a responsibility to defend the integrity of our institution and the rule of law, while ensuring that every member of our community is treated fairly and in accordance with the law. Our position is simple: We have followed the law and cannot be punished for doing so."

The school is also requesting that OCR rescind its findings and close its investigation.

Teniente-Matson affirmed the university's commitment to defending the LGBTQ community in the announcement.

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"Our support for the LGBTQ members of our community, who have experienced threats and harms over the last several years, remains unwavering. We know the attention the university has received around this issue and the investigative process that followed have been unsettling for many in our community," the university president said.

Among the Education Department's findings, it determined that a female athlete discovered that the trans student allegedly conspired to have a member of an opposing team spike her in the face during a match. The department claims "SJSU did not investigate the conspiracy, but later subjected the female athlete to a Title IX complaint for ‘misgendering' the male athlete in online videos and interviews."

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