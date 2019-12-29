Ryan Fitzpatrick leads Dolphins to upset victory, Patriots forced into wild card playoff game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team on a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning drive to defeat the New England Patriots on the road Sunday.

Fitzpatrick found Mike Gesicki for a 5-yard touchdown pass to put Miami up 23-20. It was Fitzpatrick’s lone touchdown pass of the day. He had a rushing touchdown earlier in the game.

He finished 28-of-41 with 320 passing yards and two sacks in the win.

Running back Patrick Laird led the team with 21 rushing yards on 11 attempts. DeVante Parker was the team’s leading receiver with eight catches for 137 yards. Albert Wilson had five catches for 59 yards and Gesicki had four catches for 34 yards and the game-winning score.

It was the first time the Dolphins defeated the Patriots at Gillette Stadium since Sept. 21, 2008.

The loss meant the Patriots will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and will have to play in the wild card round for the first time since the 2009 season. They lost 33-14 to the Baltimore Ravens during that season’s wild card playoffs.

The Patriots had two turnovers in the game, including an interception from Tom Brady to Eric Rowe which was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Brady was 16-for-29 with 221 passing yards, two touchdown passes and the interception. Running back Sony Michel had 18 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Eight Patriots receivers had catches in the game, four of them had three catches and four of them had one catch.

Miami finished the season 5-11. New England finished the regular season 12-4.