Chicago Bears' Kyle Long appears unhappy finishing season on injured reserve: 'I can take a hint'

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long appeared to be unhappy with the way his season ended.

Long played only four games in the 2019 season and was placed on the season-ending injured reserve [IR] on Oct. 14 due to a hip injury.

In his final game against the Oakland Raiders, he played in 100 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps.

Long was talking with fans on Twitter on Sunday while the Bears were playing NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. One fan told Long in a tweet that he wanted him back with the Bears because he was worried about quarterback Mitchell Trusbisky’s health with the current state of the offensive line.

Long responded: “I played every snap of my final game before being put on IR. I’m no genius... but I can take a hint.”

In a separate response to another fan, Long admitted he was playing hurt, which was why he wasn’t playing great.

Long, 31, has been a staple on the Bears’ offensive line since the team selected him with their No. 20 pick in the 2013 draft. From 2013 to 2015 he missed only one game but has played just 30 games over the last four seasons.

Chicago will have to make a decision on Long come March 2020.

He had a club option worth $6 million. If the Bears pick it up, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.