Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry thanks kitchen, maintenance staff after securing rushing title

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry claimed the rushing title after his performance Sunday against the Houston Texans and thanked everyone in the organization for helping him, right down to the maintenance and kitchen staff.

Henry rushed for 211 yards and scored three touchdowns on 32 carries in the Titans’ must-win over the Texans.

The win helped push Tennessee into the final AFC playoff spot.

Henry was very thankful to the entire Titans organization in his postgame interview with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

“I just appreciate my team, appreciate my coaches, appreciate everybody involved, from my coaches, my teammates, the training staff... people in the kitchen at the facility, people who clean the building. All of this is for them. I’m so thankful. The big goal was making it to the postseason. I’m happy with that,” Henry said.

The Alabama product finished the 2019 regular season with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He beat out Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb who finished the season with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Chubb had only 41 rushing yards in the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry has had two straight seasons of 1,000 rushing yards or more.

The Titans will have to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card playoff round.