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WWE

WWE's Bayley highlights rising indie wrestler Nikki Blackheart amid potential move to company

Blackheart captured championship at other promotions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Bayley touts rising pro wrestler Nikki Blackheart Video

WWE's Bayley touts rising pro wrestler Nikki Blackheart

WWE star Bayley spoke to Fox News Digital about what Nikki Blackheart can bring to the pro wrestling ring.

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Professional wrestler Nikki Blackheart could be the next star to be featured on WWE programming in the near future.

Blackheart received a WWE tryout invitation last month as she’s begun to draw attention on the independent circuit. Days after her training was complete, BodySlam Plus reported that WWE signed her to a contract and that she was going to report to the WWE Performance Center soon.

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Bayley in September 2025

Bayley returns during "Monday Night RAW" at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE star Bayley led the Lodestone Seminar for professional wrestlers, which Blackheart attended. Bayley shared some insight on what Blackheart could bring to the ring.

"I know she had the tryout because I was there. I don’t know how fast they’re talking to people or signing people," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Part of the reason why I wanted to be at that tryout was to see how they run these things nowadays. It’s been like 10 years since I’ve been a part of one. So I was just there kind of observing. But yeah, I knew she had one.

"So, I think she would obviously fit in great. I’m biased though because I had her at my Lodestone seminar. So, if she shows up, I’ll be happy to show her around."

WWE STAR BAYLEY REVEALS WHAT TRIPLE H TOLD HER ABOUT WOMEN'S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP AHEAD OF CREATION

Bayley wins the Gaunlet match

Bayley celebrates her win with Lyra Valkyria after the Woman's Gauntlet Match during Monday Night RAW at Climate Pledge Arena on March 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.  (Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images)

Blackheart, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, only made her professional wrestling debut less than two years ago. She’s won championships for Coastal Championship Wrestling and Metroplex Wrestling.

It’s unclear when she will be officially training as a WWE competitor, but she reflected on receiving the tryout in February.

"The biggest pinch me moment. I was officially invited to the @wwe tryout," she wrote on her Instagram.

Bayley on Monday Night Raw

Bayley poses ringside during "Monday Night Raw" at American Airlines Center on Oct. 6, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images)

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"My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the moments experienced, all the people that have helped me in my journey, my coach, my loved ones, my classmates, all the promoters that took a chance on me, my @lodestone_est2025 girls, and all my supporters that believed in me from day one. I have so much more to say, but for now all I can say is THANK YOU !! And I’m ready to earn my place."

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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