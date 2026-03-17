Alabama 'preparing to play' NCAA tournament without star guard Aden Holloway after felony drug arrest

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The Alabama men’s basketball team will be without star player Aden Holloway as they open the NCAA Tournament against Hofstra on Friday after the star guard was arrested on a felony drug charge earlier this week.

Head coach Nate Oats said the team is "preparing to play without" Holloway after the 21-year-old sophomore was arrested Monday morning on a first-degree Class C felony charge of marijuana possession, not for personal use, and failure to affix a tax stamp.

"We got standards in our program and we've got ways we've held our guys accountable. And we try to keep everything in-house, obviously some of the situations you can't, and this is one of those," Oats said on his radio show Monday, via ESPN.

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"We found out about what was going on this morning, I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning. And we had to suspend him pending the investigation. "

Holloway, who is in his second season with the Crimson Tide and is second on the team in scoring with an average of 16.8 points a game, was arrested after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama’s campus.

Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor told The Associated Press that during the search, law enforcement "recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash."

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"The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information," the school said in a statement. "The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct."

If found guilty, Holloway could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 for the possession charge alone.

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"We're certainly disappointed in his behavior. But that being said, we still love him, he's still our guy," Oats continued Monday. "We're helping him get the help that he needs and we're going to continue to help him whatever way we can. But as far as our team goes, I thought we had a great practice, we're preparing to play without him this weekend."

As the No. 4 seed, Alabama opens its tournament play Friday against Hofstra.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.