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March Madness

Alabama 'preparing to play' NCAA tournament without star guard Aden Holloway after felony drug arrest

Holloway was arrested Monday after agents found more than a pound of marijuana at residence near campus

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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The Alabama men’s basketball team will be without star player Aden Holloway as they open the NCAA Tournament against Hofstra on Friday after the star guard was arrested on a felony drug charge earlier this week. 

Head coach Nate Oats said the team is "preparing to play without" Holloway after the 21-year-old sophomore was arrested Monday morning on a first-degree Class C felony charge of marijuana possession, not for personal use, and failure to affix a tax stamp.  

Aden Holloway speaks to official

Guard Aden Holloway of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks to a referee during the college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on March 3, 2026, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

"We got standards in our program and we've got ways we've held our guys accountable. And we try to keep everything in-house, obviously some of the situations you can't, and this is one of those," Oats said on his radio show Monday, via ESPN. 

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"We found out about what was going on this morning, I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning. And we had to suspend him pending the investigation. " 

Holloway, who is in his second season with the Crimson Tide and is second on the team in scoring with an average of 16.8 points a game, was arrested after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama’s campus.

Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor told The Associated Press that during the search, law enforcement "recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash." 

Aden Holloway reacts on court

Aden Holloway of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

ALABAMA BASKETBALL STAR ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGE DAYS BEFORE MARCH MADNESS TIPOFF

"The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information," the school said in a statement. "The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct."

If found guilty, Holloway could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 for the possession charge alone.

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"We're certainly disappointed in his behavior. But that being said, we still love him, he's still our guy," Oats continued Monday. "We're helping him get the help that he needs and we're going to continue to help him whatever way we can. But as far as our team goes, I thought we had a great practice, we're preparing to play without him this weekend."

Aden Holloway looks on court

Aden Holloway of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 28, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

As the No. 4 seed, Alabama opens its tournament play Friday against Hofstra.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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