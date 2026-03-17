Team USA players gifted game-worn Olympic hockey jerseys for World Baseball Classic final against Venezuela

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A touch of gold is hitting the United States baseball team for the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

As Team USA arrives at loanDepot Park later in Miami, the team will be decked out in game-worn USA Olympic hockey sweaters.

Team USA outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong connected with Olympic hero Jack Hughes, who scored the goal to give the United States its first gold men's hockey medal since the "Miracle on Ice" team in 1980. Hughes then reached out to his contacts at Fanatics Authentic, the company’s memorabilia division and partner of both athletes, who hand-delivered the jerseys to the team hotel in Miami in time for tonight’s game.

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In total, 36 jerseys, covering players, managers and staff, were sent because the team wanted everyone wearing them.

After being worn in the Olympics and now by Team USA at the WBC, fans and collectors will have a chance to own a piece of one of the most unique crossovers in American sports history when they are auctioned off this summer at the third annual Fanatics Fest in New York, as well as select jerseys featured in Fanatics Under Wraps NHL product launching in May, which offers fans a wide array of licensed sports memorabilia in a mystery format.

The hockey team won gold against Canada to get some long-sought revenge. It was the eighth time the U.S. and Canada played for Olympic gold, and the only time the Americans had won prior to last month was 1960. Canada had given the United States gut punches in recent memory, including the 2002 gold medal game in Salt Lake City, Sidney Crosby's golden goal in 2010, a semifinal knockout in 2014, and the 4 Nations final in 2025.

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But this year, the U.S. has dominated Canada in plenty of facets. Not only did the men's hockey team win gold over Canada, but so did the women's team as well as the men's Paralympic team. The baseball team also defeated Canada in the WBC quarterfinals last week.

Team USA will face Venezuela on FOX at 8 p.m. ET for the title. It is the third consecutive championship appearance for the U.S., which won in 2017 but lost to Japan six years later. This year marks Venezuela's first trip to the championship, beating reigning champion Japan in the quarterfinal and then Italy in Monday's semifinal.

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New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean will get the start for the Americans, while Eduardo Rodriguez of the Arizona Diamondbacks will toe the rubber for Venezuela.

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