Yankees legend Derek Jeter criticizes participation trophies: 'You got to win'

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New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter believes that trophies are earned, not handed out to everyone for participating.

Jeter, 51, was seen giving his daughters a pep talk in his car during FOX Sports’ broadcast and told them the goal was to win. After the broadcast showed the clip in the car, the five-time World Series champion lamented that trophies are given out to people who don’t win.

"You get to let them know. I get so ti- look I’m going off, this is a whole other show – you give out trophies to everybody. You got to win, you got to win," Jeter said on the broadcast.

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Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have four kids together: three daughters and one son. The former Yankees captain started off his pep talk to his kids with the intention of having fun when you play.

"Is that you do your best, and you have fun, and you root for your teammates. You understand? And regardless of what happens, mommy and daddy are proud of you," Jeter said.

One of Jeter’s daughters asked if he would be proud if they finished in last place. Jeter responded that he would be as long as they worked hard.

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The conversation took a turn toward winning instead of having fun when one of Jeter’s daughters said you’re supposed to have fun.

"No, you want to have fun, you will have fun. The goal is to win, don’t get it twisted. Win. Beat them down, all of them, you beat 'em down. You run faster, you hear me? You finish, first. That’s what we do, we finish first," Jeter said.

The Baseball Hall of Famer then showed a glimpse of his trademark competitiveness and explained what it means to dominate.

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"Dominate? That means you beat ‘em. You beat ’em and then you smile and shake their hands afterwards," Jeter said.

The 14-time All-Star has a disdain for participation trophies and wants to make sure his daughters share the same view.

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