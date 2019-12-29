Eli Manning, Daniel Jones get flip-cup tribute in Giants' touchdown celebration

New York Giants players paid tribute to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning, who painted a New Jersey town red last weekend.

After a touchdown pass from Jones to Golden Tate III in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, the wide receiver and several Giants players celebrated by pretending to play flip cup.

Tate, Darius Slayton, Kaden Smith and Will Hernandez were among those playing the phantom game of flip cup after the score. The Giants tied the game up at that point before The Eagles took complete control.

Following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against the Washington Redskins last week, the pair of quarterbacks was later seen celebrating at the Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, N.J., indulging in a game of flip cup.

Manning seemed poised in the pocket when it came to flipping, but the rookie Jones appeared to struggle, fumbling the cup as teammates teased him.

In another video, the duo was showered with napkins and Jones was pictured dancing with his girlfriend Ella Bonafede.

Manning and Jones were seen in a series of videos posted online enjoying one another's company, with a bit of friendly competition as the Giants' disappointing season reached its conclusion.

When asked about the videos Monday, head coach Pat Shurmur joked: "They're grown men and they look after each other and they were celebrating a victory. They should have invited me!"

He added: "The fact they can't go enjoy themselves and celebrate a win without it becoming public, that's something I'll never feel comfortable about."

