Jameis Winston reaches two unfortunate milestones on pick-six to lose game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston's remarkable 2019 season ended in unfortunate fashion against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Winston had a chance to lead Tampa Bay down the field in overtime against the Falcons. However, he threw an interception to linebacker Deion Jones, who then returned it for a touchdown giving the Falcons their seventh win of the season.

On that singular play, Winston set the record for most pick-sixes in one season with seven and he became the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in one season.

He had been tied with Rudy Bukich and Peyton Manning with most pick-sixes in a season coming into the game.

Winston finished the game 13-for-24 with 201 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

He solidified a 33-touchdown season with the performance. He also became just the eighth NFL quarterback to throw for over 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

Tampa Bay will miss the playoffs for the 12th straight season and there’s a possibility Winston won’t be back with the Buccaneers next season.

A source told Pro Football Talk that Winston and the Buccaneers have not had talks on a possible contract extension. It’s unclear whether Tampa Bay would be willing to use a franchise tag or transition tag on him. He could become an unrestricted free agent if no deal is reached.

Also, if there’s no deal, Winston would have started his Tampa Bay career with a pick-six and ended his career with the team with a pick-six.