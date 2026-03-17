Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt despite no high school or college football experience

Towt is 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their tight end room with an unconventional signing on Tuesday.

The Colts announced they signed Notre Dame basketball forward Carson Towt to their roster with the idea of converting him to a tight end.

Towt, 24, did not play football in either high school or college and recently played forward for Notre Dame basketball in 2025. Towt spent six seasons with Northern Arizona before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carson Towt dribbles

Carson Towt (33) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dribbles during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Towt, 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, set the Big Sky Conference single-season record with 423 rebounds during the 2024 season, which led the country. He also recorded 20 double-doubles that season.

With Notre Dame, Towt averaged 5.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 31 games.

BRONCOS LAND STAR RECEIVER JAYLEN WADDLE IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE WITH DOLPHINS: REPORTS

Carson Towt dunks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) dunks against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana, on Feb. 28, 2026. (Michael Caterina/Imagn Images)

The Colts have had success in the past with converting college basketball players into tight ends. Mo Alie-Cox played college basketball at VCU and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

In Cox’s eight-season career, he has caught 127 passes for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns while being an effective blocker. The Colts re-signed Cox to a one-year deal on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Carson Towt drives to the basket

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) defends during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana, on Feb. 14, 2026. (Michael Caterina/Imagn Images)

Towt will slot in behind Cox and Tyler Warren on the depth chart. Warren, a first-round selection of the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a strong rookie season. The former Penn State star caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts brought back quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce in free agency but traded away wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., potentially leaving more targets for tight ends.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue