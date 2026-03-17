Colts sign Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt despite no high school or college football experience

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The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their tight end room with an unconventional signing on Tuesday.

The Colts announced they signed Notre Dame basketball forward Carson Towt to their roster with the idea of converting him to a tight end.

Towt, 24, did not play football in either high school or college and recently played forward for Notre Dame basketball in 2025. Towt spent six seasons with Northern Arizona before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season.

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Towt, 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, set the Big Sky Conference single-season record with 423 rebounds during the 2024 season, which led the country. He also recorded 20 double-doubles that season.

With Notre Dame, Towt averaged 5.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 31 games.

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The Colts have had success in the past with converting college basketball players into tight ends. Mo Alie-Cox played college basketball at VCU and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

In Cox’s eight-season career, he has caught 127 passes for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns while being an effective blocker. The Colts re-signed Cox to a one-year deal on Monday.

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Towt will slot in behind Cox and Tyler Warren on the depth chart. Warren, a first-round selection of the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a strong rookie season. The former Penn State star caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts brought back quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce in free agency but traded away wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., potentially leaving more targets for tight ends.

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