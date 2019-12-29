Tyreek Hill impresses with blazing speed as he nearly beats ball-carrying teammate to end zone

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill showed off his incredible speed against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday -- only it appeared that he was running just for the fun of it.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams ran the ball 84 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give Kansas City a 23-14 lead.

While Williams’ run was impressive in its own right, the speed Hill showed was unbelievable.

Hill didn’t catch up to Williams on the play, but the NFL’s Next Gen Stats revealed the wide receiver ran 22.81 mph trying to get to the running back.

The mark tied for the fastest speed by an NFL player this season, the Kansas City Star reported.

The wide receiver did something similar earlier in the season.

Williams ran the ball 91 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in November. While he broke away, Hill did his best to catch up to him and beat him to the end zone.

Williams finished Sunday’s game with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Hill had four catches for 61 yards.

Kansas City won the game 31-21.

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with their win and the New England Patriots losing to the Miami Dolphins.