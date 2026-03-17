Oregon star Dante Moore writes letter to governor advocating for access to mental health services

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore is not just looking to make an impact on the field, but off it as well.

Moore, 20, wrote a letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on March 3 advocating for increased access to mental health services in the state. Moore opened up about his struggles with depression in the letter.

"Early in my college career, I found myself struggling deeply: I was depressed," Moore wrote in the letter, which he shared with The Oregonian. "The pressure and expectations that come with playing quarterback at a high level felt overwhelming at 18. Around that same time, my mother was diagnosed with cancer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Watching her endure chemotherapy while I tried to stay focused on school and football challenged me mentally and emotionally. It was heavy in ways that are difficult to put into words."

Moore’s mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer during Moore’s first season at UCLA, in the spring of 2023. She was declared cancer-free in the summer of 2024, when Moore transferred to Oregon.

The Ducks star quarterback said how difficult it can be to reach out for support.

USC LEGEND SAYS HE'S GIVEN SCHOOL OFFICIALS STRONG ANSWER ON WHETHER HE'D UNRETIRE NUMBER FOR RECRUITS

"In my life, what made the difference was support," Moore wrote. "Support from my friends, love from my family, and access to the resources I needed to get better. As a young Black man and athlete, reaching out for help can often feel like climbing an uphill battle. It required vulnerability and trust, and I was fortunate to get the care I needed."

Moore cited numerous statistics, including that suicide is the No. 2 leading cause of death for young adults in Oregon. The quarterback said he challenged his teammates to become better leaders.

"I recently challenged my teammates to lead beyond the field and use our platform to support people who feel voiceless," Moore wrote. "Leadership is not just about what we do on Saturdays — it is about who we stand up for every day. As a quarterback, I am expected to lead, stay composed, and carry responsibility for my team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Learning how to care for my own mental health made me a better leader, teammate, and student. I know what it feels like to struggle in silence. I also know what it feels like to be supported and to come back stronger. That support saved me."

Last season was Moore’s first season as a starter at Oregon, and he thrived. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while running for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore helped lead the Ducks to a 13-2 record and was widely mocked as a top selection in the NFL Draft before he opted to return to school.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.