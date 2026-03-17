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Oregon Ducks

Oregon star Dante Moore writes letter to governor advocating for access to mental health services

Moore opened about his struggles with depression in the letter

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Oregon Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore is not just looking to make an impact on the field, but off it as well.

Moore, 20, wrote a letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on March 3 advocating for increased access to mental health services in the state. Moore opened up about his struggles with depression in the letter.

"Early in my college career, I found myself struggling deeply: I was depressed," Moore wrote in the letter, which he shared with The Oregonian. "The pressure and expectations that come with playing quarterback at a high level felt overwhelming at 18. Around that same time, my mother was diagnosed with cancer.

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Dante Moore warms up

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2026. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

"Watching her endure chemotherapy while I tried to stay focused on school and football challenged me mentally and emotionally. It was heavy in ways that are difficult to put into words."

Moore’s mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer during Moore’s first season at UCLA, in the spring of 2023. She was declared cancer-free in the summer of 2024, when Moore transferred to Oregon.

The Ducks star quarterback said how difficult it can be to reach out for support.

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Dante Moore throws pass

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against Indiana during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)

"In my life, what made the difference was support," Moore wrote. "Support from my friends, love from my family, and access to the resources I needed to get better. As a young Black man and athlete, reaching out for help can often feel like climbing an uphill battle. It required vulnerability and trust, and I was fortunate to get the care I needed."

Moore cited numerous statistics, including that suicide is the No. 2 leading cause of death for young adults in Oregon. The quarterback said he challenged his teammates to become better leaders.

"I recently challenged my teammates to lead beyond the field and use our platform to support people who feel voiceless," Moore wrote. "Leadership is not just about what we do on Saturdays — it is about who we stand up for every day. As a quarterback, I am expected to lead, stay composed, and carry responsibility for my team.

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Dante Moore looks to throw

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

"Learning how to care for my own mental health made me a better leader, teammate, and student. I know what it feels like to struggle in silence. I also know what it feels like to be supported and to come back stronger. That support saved me."

Last season was Moore’s first season as a starter at Oregon, and he thrived. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while running for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore helped lead the Ducks to a 13-2 record and was widely mocked as a top selection in the NFL Draft before he opted to return to school.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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