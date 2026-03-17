Broncos land star receiver Jaylen Waddle in blockbuster trade with Dolphins: reports

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The Denver Broncos have reportedly added a major weapon to their offense.

The Broncos acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a fourth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the Broncos’ first-round pick (No. 30 overall), a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The teams reportedly talked about moving Waddle at the trade deadline last season, but a deal never came to fruition.

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The Broncos, who had yet to add an external free agent this offseason, faced criticism from fans for their lack of activity in free agency after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season.

Waddle was drafted by the Dolphins with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama and has been a playmaker throughout his career in Miami. Last season, despite subpar quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa, Waddle caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In his career, Waddle has 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns. The addition of Waddle gives quarterback Bo Nix another star on the perimeter.

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Waddle will join a wide receiving room that was already solid with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant.

For the Dolphins, the trade of Waddle continues the makeover that new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Halfley have made to the roster. Sullivan released Tagovailoa and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and has now traded Waddle as they look to get younger and stockpile draft picks.

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After the trade, the Dolphins now have two first-round picks and 11 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins will now need to find a No. 1 receiver for quarterback. Malik Willis, who signed with the Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million deal this offseason.

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