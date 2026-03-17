Team USA takes on Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final

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Team USA will appear in their third straight World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday night against Venezuela, looking for their second title in the international tournament.

The U.S. is looking to avenge their 3-2 loss to Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final with a victory over Venezuela at 8 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park in Miami. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 4-2 in the semifinal on Monday night to set up a final against the Americans. Tuesday’s game will be the first-ever World Baseball Classic championship appearance for the country.

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The U.S. and Venezuela have defeated some of the top teams in the tournament on their journey to the championship game.

The U.S., who only reached the quarterfinal round with the help of Team Italy, beat Team Canada 5-3 on Friday, continuing a recent trend of United States victories over Canada from the Olympics and Paralympics in hockey.

Team USA’s win over Canada set up a highly anticipated matchup with the Dominican Republic. The U.S. sent Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes to the mound to take on one of the most vaunted lineups in the tournament.

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Skenes and the Team USA bullpen led the team to a thrilling 2-1 win. Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson and Boston Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony each hit a solo home run in the win.

Venezuela knocked out Japan, the defending champion, in the quarterfinals with an 8-5 victory. Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu hit an electrifying go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning to put Venezuela up 7-5, and they never looked back.

Venezuela’s 4-2 comeback win over Italy began with Eugenio Suárez’s solo home run in the fourth inning, which cut the lead to 2-1. Venezuela tied the game in the seventh inning when Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. ran out a groundball in the shortstop hole, allowing Andres Giménez to score.

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One batter after Acuña, Kansas City Royals star Maikel García ripped a line drive single into left field, scoring Jackson Chourio to give Venezuela a 3-2 lead.

Luis Arraez continued the rally when he punched a looping line drive into center field to score Acuna, giving Venezuela a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Team USA is starting New York Mets rookie Nolan McLean on the mound, while Venezuela is sending out Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez for the title game.

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