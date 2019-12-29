Detroit Lions QB David Blough catches touchdown pass from Danny Amendola

The Detroit Lions broke out their bag of tricks in their final game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

With 8:08 left in the first quarter, Lions quarterback David Blough took the snap and pitched it to wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola would roll to his right before stopping and heaving the ball to a wide-open Blough who walked into the end zone untouched.

ANTONIO BROWN 'BLEW AWAY' SAINTS IN WORKOUT AS TEAM AWAITS FOR CLARITY REGARDING HIS STATUS: REPORT

The 19-yard score and the extra-point put the Lions up 7-0 early against the Packers.

Detroit made some history with the touchdown pass from Amendola to Blough.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS' ROMAN HARPER MOURNS LOSS OF LOUISIANA SPORTS REPORTER: 'WE LOST A GREAT ONE'

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Blough became the first Lions quarterback to catch a touchdown since 1984 when Gary Danielson had a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola, at age 34, became the second-oldest wide receiver in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in a game and became the only wide receiver to throw two touchdown passes after the age of 32.

He also became the second Lions wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass. Larry Walton was the only other to accomplish the feat and did so in 1969.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coming into the game, Amendola had been 2-for-2 on pass attempts.

His lone touchdown pass came when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.