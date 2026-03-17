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Olympics

Team USA hero Jack Hughes calls out Hockey Hall of Fame for keeping gold medal puck: 'That’s bulls---'

The Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, has the puck along with US women's hero Megan Keller's game-winning puck that clinched gold in overtime vs Canada

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Jack Hughes gets HERO'S WELCOME at NHL return Video

Jack Hughes gets HERO'S WELCOME at NHL return

New Jersey Devils player Jack Hughes was cheered by fans on home ice after winning gold for the U.S. men's hockey team at the Winter Olympics.

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Team USA men’s hockey hero Jack Hughes wants his puck back.

The Hockey Hall of Fame holds the game-winning overtime puck that flew off Hughes’ stick, went past Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington and hit the back of the net to give the U.S. its first gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team during the 2026 Winter Olympics

While it’s usually an honor to have something in a Hall of Fame, Hughes thinks otherwise. 

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Jack Hughes skates

Jack Hughes of the United States before a game against Latvia at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Feb. 12, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"I’m trying to get it," he told ESPN. "Like, that’s bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?"

Hughes and Team USA women’s hockey hero Megan Keller, who gave her team Olympic gold in overtime just days before the men, both have their pucks on display in the Hockey Hall of Fame now. 

Hughes was still trying to wrap his head around the magic from Milan last month, admitting he did not know where the game-winning puck was during an interview on TNT. 

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Now that he knows where it is, he wants his and Keller’s puck back in the States. 

"I don’t see why Megan Keller or I shouldn’t have those pucks," Hughes added. 

Though he didn’t point it out himself, it’s worth noting that the Hockey Hall of Fame is in Toronto, Canada, the country Team USA beat in both the men’s and women’s gold medal games. 

Megan Keller and Hannah Bilka celebrate

Megan Keller, left, and Hannah Bilka of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Feb. 19, 2026. (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

Other than the pucks, the "Olympics ‘26" display in the Hall of Fame also features the jersey of Team USA’s Hilary Knight and as a stick from Team USA men’s star Matthew Tkachuk. There are other items featured in the case, including a Team Canada jersey worn by captain and hockey legend Sidney Crosby. 

"These donated items represent defining moments on the world’s biggest stage and carry powerful stories of national pride and hockey history at its highest level," Jamie Dinsmore, president and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame, told ESPN. 

"The Olympics ’26 display will help ensure that these unforgettable Olympic moments are preserved for our guests from around the world to experience."

While Dinsmore believes the items should be in the Hall of Fame for all those hockey fans around the globe, Hughes specifically wants the puck to give to his father. 

"I wouldn’t even want it for myself," he explained. "I’d want it for my dad. I know he’d just love, love having it.

Jack Hughes looks on ice

Jack Hughes of the United States during a game against Slovakia  in the semifinals at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games  Feb. 20, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

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"When I look back in time in my career, I don’t collect too many things for myself, but my dad’s a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it."

While he hasn’t done so just yet, Hughes said he would be reaching out to the Hall of Fame "at some point."

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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