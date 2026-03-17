Ex-NHL star rips Rangers organization for hosting pride night

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Former New York Rangers star Ron Duguay ripped the organization for hosting a pride night at Madison Square Garden with a giveaway sponsored by Delta Airlines.

Duguay fired off a couple of tweets making clear where he stood on the issue.

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"@NYRangers @NYR_PR @Delta supporting & in supporting encouraging Transgender lifestyle. Have you not been reading & watching the news ??? What if a situation was to occur at the @TheGarden? What then?" he wrote on Sunday.

"How can a professional, none political entity like a sports team sanction this stuff on families especially with kids ??? Most people don’t want to celebrate a group’s sexual lifestyle at a game. Can you just keep it to a nice family night out celebrating & enjoying their sports team?"

On Monday night, Duguay fired off his second post on the issue. He later deleted it.

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"I didn’t want to say it before the game but I saw this coming tonight down 4-1 after the singing national anthem to (rainbow) flag to a small group. Bad idea bad mojo," he wrote.

"I don’t blame all of the Rangers organization. Its only a select few college brain washed up, woked kids pushing their agenda on others in the organization.

"I believe at least 70% of the fans tonight wanted no part of it at all at a Rangers game. Just wanted a family night out. Husband wife & kids. That’s what @NYRangers need to celebrate. Rangers leadership needs to show some courage & stop."

The pride night debate sparked up in 2023 when Philadelphia Flyers player Ivan Provorov opted out of the team’s pride night festivities. NHL players Eric and Marc Staal also made the decision to refuse pride-themed jerseys when they were on the Florida Panthers.

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The issue has seemingly quieted down in recent years.