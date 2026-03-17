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New York Rangers

Ex-NHL star rips Rangers organization for hosting pride night

Ron Duguay made shared his thoughts on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Former New York Rangers star Ron Duguay ripped the organization for hosting a pride night at Madison Square Garden with a giveaway sponsored by Delta Airlines.

Duguay fired off a couple of tweets making clear where he stood on the issue.

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Ron Duguay skates during alumni game

Ron Duguay (10) of the New York Rangers skates during warm-ups prior to the start of the alumni game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 31, 2011. (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

"@NYRangers @NYR_PR @Delta supporting & in supporting encouraging Transgender lifestyle. Have you not been reading & watching the news ??? What if a situation was to occur at the @TheGarden? What then?" he wrote on Sunday.

"How can a professional, none political entity like a sports team sanction this stuff on families especially with kids ??? Most people don’t want to celebrate a group’s sexual lifestyle at a game. Can you just keep it to a nice family night out celebrating & enjoying their sports team?"

On Monday night, Duguay fired off his second post on the issue. He later deleted it.

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Ron Duguay attends red carpet event

Ron Duguay attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, on June 11, 2017. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

"I didn’t want to say it before the game but I saw this coming tonight down 4-1 after the singing national anthem to (rainbow) flag to a small group. Bad idea bad mojo," he wrote.

"I don’t blame all of the Rangers organization. Its only a select few college brain washed up, woked kids pushing their agenda on others in the organization.

"I believe at least 70% of the fans tonight wanted no part of it at all at a Rangers game. Just wanted a family night out. Husband wife & kids. That’s what @NYRangers need to celebrate. Rangers leadership needs to show some courage & stop."

Ron Duguay in February 2020

Assistant Director of Special Events &amp; Foundation Relations at Ronald McDonald House New York Jerome Kelton and New York Rangers Alumni Ron Duguay attend Ronald McDonald House New York's Skate With The Greats on Feb. 21, 2020, in New York City. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Ronald McDonald House New York)

The pride night debate sparked up in 2023 when Philadelphia Flyers player Ivan Provorov opted out of the team’s pride night festivities. NHL players Eric and Marc Staal also made the decision to refuse pride-themed jerseys when they were on the Florida Panthers.

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The issue has seemingly quieted down in recent years.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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