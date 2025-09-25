Fox News Politics Newsletter: Zelenskyy questions effectiveness of UN amid global conflict

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Mangione, Catholic Church shooter, Kirk shooter, ICE shooter all allegedly had engraved ammo
-DNC holds onto decades-old Jeffrey Epstein donations after other Dems returned theirs
-TPUSA to give away 5,000 Charlie Kirk ‘freedom’ shirts at Penn State-Oregon game Kirk planned to attend
'Friends and weapons' win wars
Only "friends and weapons," not international laws, can protect against war and authoritarian ambitions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Wednesday during an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The Ukrainian leader, who has been pleading with the international community to do more to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his more than three-and-a-half-year-long war, once again cautioned that Ukraine may have been the first European nation to bear Moscow’s affront to international order, but it will not be the last.
"Putin will keep driving the war forward wider and deeper. And we told you before, Ukraine is only the first. And now Russian drones are already flying across Europe," Zelenskyy said. "Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it…Read more
White House
CHA-CHING?: Trump tariffs haul over $200B in revenues as Supreme Court weighs challenge to legality
WEDDING BELLS: Congratulations pour in after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shares marriage proposal video
POWER ALLY: Kamala Harris plays up relationship with Hillary Clinton as wedge with Biden widens
World Stage
LONG APPLAUSE: UN gives round of applause after Palestinian Authority president accuses Israel of ‘genocide’
ACCESS DENIED: Abbas to address UN after visa clash with US as questions swirl over Hamas
SYRIA'S UN MOMENT: Syrian president's historic UN speech joined by thousands rallying outside for peace and Trump's support
TRUTH COMES OUT: Gazan boy alive after ex-GHF 'whistleblower' falsely claimed IDF killed him
JETS FOR FUEL: Trump: Erdogan could be ‘influential’ in ending Putin’s war amid push to cease Russian oil sales
PEACE VIA STRENGTH: Lithuanian president credits Trump's 'strong' UN address
'A TERRIBLE MAYOR': Trump accuses London of wanting 'Sharia law' in UN speech, mayor hits back
Capitol Hill
MAFIA TACTICS: Senate progressive accuses Trump of ‘mafia-style blackmail’ in shutdown fight
SEEKING OUSTER: Michigan Democrat Rep. Stevens cites 'health care chaos' in impeachment move against RFK Jr.
SOUND OF SILENCE: Ilhan Omar silent after call to 'abolish ICE' over story on 5-year-old that NBC was forced to correct
Across America
GENERALS GATHER: Hegseth orders hundreds of military commanders to Virginia for unprecedented meeting
CLOCK RUNS OUT: In trying to secure Comey indictment, US prosecutors have short window — and a difficult case to make
GAVELED OUT: Chaos erupts during immigration hearing as Democrat lunges at chairman’s gavel: 'I'm tired of you'
HONOR CODE BUST: New Jersey governor hopeful blocked from Naval Academy graduation over cheating scandal
BALLOT BRAWL: Republican aiming to flip blue state rips Dem rival for blaming 'everything on Trump’
COMMISSION CHAOS: Ousted director says America250 leaders 'hate Trump more than they love America’ after firing for Kirk post
HEROES IN ACTION: Border Patrol agents rescue cyclist who fell 'more than 50 feet' into remote canyon
PERIMETER SECURED: Charlie Kirk's accused assassin encountered by police during return to crime scene: law enforcement sources
HIGH STAKES: Who is Kathryn Nester, Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson’s attorney?
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.