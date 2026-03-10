Trump urges Congress to pass SAVE America Act, fully fund DHS as TSA workers go without pay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act (SAA) as well as restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as more than 100,000 federal employees go without pay during a prolonged funding lapse, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

Leavitt outlined the president’s dual push for sweeping election legislation and immediate action to reopen DHS, where employees have missed paychecks and travelers are facing long airport lines.

The SAA would move through Congress as election legislation, while DHS funding requires a separate vote to reopen the department and resume full operations.

Leavitt described the SAA as "one of the most critical pieces of legislation in our nation’s history."

"The Save America Act is overwhelmingly popular with all Americans because each provision is rooted in common sense," she said.

According to Leavitt, the legislation includes five core provisions: requiring voters to show identification to cast a ballot, requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, ending universal mail-in ballots while maintaining exceptions for illness, disability, military service and travel, permanently banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, and banning transgender surgery for minors.

On voter ID requirements, Leavitt said the proposal reflects broad public support.

"Voters have to show ID to cast a ballot in an American election. Very simple," she said. "Ninety percent of Americans, including more than 80% of Democrat voters, agree with this."

The legislation would also require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

"The Save America Act will require all voters to show proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in American elections," Leavitt said. "Again, this is popular and rooted in common sense. Only American citizens have the right to vote in American elections."

Leavitt said Trump is urging Congress to "get the job done and send this historic piece of legislation to his desk immediately for signature."

She also pushed back on claims that the legislation could prevent married women who changed their last names from voting.

"There is zero validity to these claims," Leavitt said. "The Save America Act does not prohibit anyone from voting, with the exception of illegal aliens.

"As far as married women who have changed their name, if they’re already registered to vote, they’re entirely unaffected by the Save Act," she added.

Leavitt also turned to the ongoing funding lapse at the DHS, saying the president wants Congress to move quickly to restore pay for affected workers and fully reopen the department.

"President Trump wants the Department of Homeland Security — he wants TSA, he wants FEMA. He wants the brave men and women of our United States Coast Guard to receive their paychecks," she said.

More than 100,000 employees across the country have been impacted, she noted, acknowledging the strain on families.

"To any American out there who is struggling without a paycheck, we know there’s more than 100,000 of you across the country," Leavitt said.

She added that the lapse is also affecting travelers nationwide.

"To any American out there who is showing up to an airport and facing incredibly long wait times in lines," she said, Trump is calling on Congress to restore funding and reopen the department.

The president wants DHS "fully funded and fully reopened," Leavitt said.

DHS oversees agencies including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, all of which have personnel affected by the funding lapse.

Trump is pressing lawmakers to act on both fronts, with Leavitt saying the president is calling on Congress to move swiftly to deliver both measures.