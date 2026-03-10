EXCLUSIVE: ICE says El Paso detention facility will stay open under new contractor after $1.2B deal scrapped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas will remain open and is undergoing an operational upgrade, Fox News Digital has learned.

"Camp East Montana is NOT closing, quite the opposite," an ICE spokesperson exclusively told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"Rather, ICE has contracted with a new provider following Secretary Noem’s termination of the old contract inherited from the Department of War. ICE is always looking at ways to improve our detention facilities to ensure we are providing the best care to illegal aliens in our custody."

The spokesperson said the new contract will allow the facility to maintain what the agency described as the "highest detention standards" while expanding oversight.

According to ICE, the new contractor will also provide increased on-site medical care, additional staffing and a "PRECISE quality assurance surveillance plan."

The agency said the updated agreement also strengthens ICE’s direct oversight of operations at the El Paso-area facility.

"Far from closing, Camp East Montana is upgrading," the spokesperson said.

The news that the facility will remain open comes after The Washington Post reported that the facility could face closure amid scrutiny over operations.

A document was distributed to ICE staff, the Post reports, indicated that the agency was drafting a letter to terminate the facility’s $1.2 billion contract at an unspecified date.

ICE officials, however, characterized the contract termination as a deliberate effort by Noem to raise standards and improve services.

The facility, located at Fort Bliss in Texas, has been used to house thousands of detainees as part of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

ICE did not immediately provide details on the identity of the new contractor or the timeline for full implementation.