Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Mike Johnson sounds alarm on 'serious' threat of Sharia law in America

House Speaker Johnson says Sharia law is incompatible with the US Constitution

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
House Speaker Johnson defends Trump's authority on Iran strike Video

House Speaker Johnson defends Trump's authority on Iran strike

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks with media members after the 'Gang of Eight' Iran briefing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is sounding alarms about the threat of Sharia law in the U.S., warning that it is in direct conflict with the tenets the U.S. was founded on.

"There's a lot of energy in the country and a lot of popular sentiment that the demand to impose Sharia law in America is a serious problem," Johnson told reporters at a press conference at House Republicans' annual policy retreat in Miami.

"I think that that's a serious issue. Sharia law and the imposition of Sharia law is contrary to the U.S. Constitution."

MAGA HARDLINER PUSHES BAN ON IMMIGRATION FROM ISLAMIC COUNTRIES, US ADVERSARIES IN WAKE OF TEXAS SHOOTING

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

He was answering a question regarding the budding backlash against Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., who posted on X, "Muslims don't belong in American society."

The post was immediately attacked by Democrats as racist and bigoted, with some, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., demanding that Johnson "speak out against this hate."

Ogles, for his part, was unrepentant. He followed his post with another that read, "My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians. Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder."

Rep. Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Johnson said Ogles' comments were "different language than I would use" but suggested he believed the Tennessee Republican was referring to immigrants who refuse to adapt to U.S. culture and values.

SHARIA LAW VICTIM WHO FLED SOMALIA ISSUES ENDORSEMENT IN CRITICAL SENATE RACE

"When you seek to come to a country and not assimilate, but to impose Sharia law — Sharia law is in conflict with the U.S. Constitution. That is the conflict that people are talking about," Johnson said.

"It is not about people as Muslims. It's about those who seek to impose a different belief system that is in direct conflict with the Constitution. That's where I think that comes from."

U.S. Capitol building

A view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, 2024. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Conservatives in Congress have grown more vocal about the threat of Sharia law in recent months, with Reps. Keith Self, R-Texas, and Chip Roy, R-Texas, even moving to form a "Sharia-free America Caucus."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sharia broadly refers to a code of ethics and conduct used by devout Muslims. Sharia law more specifically often refers to the criminal code used in non-secular Islamic countries, like Iran.

In its most extreme cases, such as when ISIS controlled parts of the Middle East, charges like blasphemy could carry the death penalty. But guarantees of religious freedom in the Constitution mean that Sharia law cannot be carried out on any governmental level in the U.S.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue