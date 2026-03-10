Fox News Poll: Voters expect AI to transform our lives — but today is not that day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters say artificial intelligence (AI) could dramatically reshape life in the United States — but for now, most say that transformation still feels more like a headline than a lived reality.

The latest Fox News poll finds nearly 9 in 10 voters think AI will change the way we live either a lot (53%) or some (34%) in the next few years. Roughly 1 in 10 think it won’t change much (8%) or at all (4%). Although overall sentiment is where it stood two years ago, the share saying AI will change our lives "a lot" is up by 10 percentage points — from 43% in 2023 to 53% today.

While nearly half find AI very or somewhat useful (47%) in their day-to-day lives, a small majority (53%) says it’s not very or not at all useful. More than twice as many say AI is "not at all" useful (29%) as think it is "very" useful (12%).

Men under age 45 (66% very/somewhat useful) and Republicans under age 45 (61%) are the most likely to find AI useful — the only groups where more than 60% say so.

Among those least likely to find AI helpful are voters ages 65+ (67% not very/at all useful), women without a college degree (63%), Democrats ages 45+ (62%), rural voters (62%), and households with income below $50,000 (61%).

An overwhelming majority feels people should be clearly told when online images, videos, or written content are created with AI (89%). The survey was completed before an X announcement March 3, requiring its users to disclose when videos of an armed conflict are AI-generated, or face consequences.

Eight in 10 voters are extremely (44%) or very (36%) concerned AI is eroding trust in what we see and hear on the news and social media. Nearly 9 times as many are extremely concerned (44%) as say they are not at all concerned (5%).

Overall, 60% feel confident they can tell if something is AI-generated, while 40% are not — unchanged since June 2025.

By a narrow 5 percentage-point margin, more voters are concerned AI will eventually take control of humans (52% extremely/very concerned) than unconcerned (47% not very/not at all).

Those most likely to be concerned are very conservative voters (63% extremely/very concerned), MAGA supporters (61%), households with income below $50K (59%), Hispanic voters (58%), and Republicans (58%).

One more thing …

While the AI debate rages here on earth, a majority of voters are certain about intelligent life elsewhere.

By a 50-point margin, more think life did or does exist on other planets in the universe (74%) than believe it never existed (24%).

Democrats (78% yes, life exists), independents (77%), Catholics (77%), and White voters (76%) are more likely to believe in life beyond our solar system than Republicans (68% yes, life exists), Protestants (67%), White evangelicals (64%), Black voters (65%), and Hispanics (68%).

Conducted Feb. 28-March 2, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,004 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (104) and cellphones (642) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (258). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.