Hegseth orders hundreds of military commanders to Virginia for unprecedented meeting

The Pentagon next week is convening a meeting of top U.S. military leaders from across the globe.

Multiple War Department officials confirmed to Fox News that top military commanders had been asked to fly to Virginia for a meeting next week, though the topic of the discussion is unclear.

The Pentagon confirmed the meeting but did not offer details.

"The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week," chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

A meeting of this size and scope is highly unusual and would usually take place on a secure video teleconference — around 800 generals and admirals are spread across the U.S. and world.

The lack of details surrounding the gathering has some fearing a looming purge. War Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously said he wants to cut 20% of senior generals and admirals.

The order, first reported by The Washington Post, applies to senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above or their Navy equivalent and their top enlisted advisers.

In May, Hegseth issued a directive to slash about 100 generals and admirals, along with a "minimum" 20% cut to four-star officers. He ordered an additional 10% reduction in general and flag officers across the military.

The secretary called the reductions part of his "less generals, more GIs policy."

According to Hegseth, there are currently 44 four-star and flag officers across the military, making for a ratio of one general to 1,400 troops, compared to the ratio during World War II of one general to 6,000 troops.

It comes as administration officials have been preparing for a new national defense strategy that makes homeland defense a top priority, where the strategy had long had a focus on pivoting to the Indo-Pacific.

That strategy is expected to guide a global force posture review that could see major changes to the positioning of U.S. troops at bases across the globe.

