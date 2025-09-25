Charlie Kirk's accused assassin encountered by police during return to crime scene: law enforcement sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: OREM, Utah — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University earlier this month, "made contact" with a police officer near where investigators recovered the alleged murder weapon wrapped in a towel in the woods at the edge of campus, according to two law enforcement sources.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, roughly six hours after a sniper's bullet struck Kirk in the neck as he was engaging the audience during a speaking event sponsored by the UVU chapter of his organization in Orem, Utah.

The officer was guarding the perimeter after authorities placed the campus on lockdown, and the encounter appears to have thwarted the suspect's attempt to recover the Mauser .30-06 rifle prosecutors allege was used to kill Kirk.

Prosecutors released excerpts from a text message conversation they say Robinson had with his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, that occurred at an unspecified time on the evening of Sept. 10, in which Robinson allegedly discussed wanting to retrieve a rifle before returning home from Orem, which is about a four-hour drive from where he lived in Washington County.

While law enforcement searched the area, Robinson texted Twiggs, telling him to "look under my keyboard," according to court documents.

The roommate found and photographed a note there that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." Authorities say Twiggs has cooperated with investigators.

In another message, Robinson allegedly wrote he was "stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

"You weren't the one who did it right????" the roommate texted back.

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson allegedly replied.

"I thought they caught the person?"

"No, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing," came another alleged reply from Robinson. "I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its (sic) quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres (sic) one vehicle lingering."

Later in the conversation, he allegedly reiterated that he was looking for a chance to grab the rifle: "There is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it."

Eventually, he allegedly wrote that, "I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas (sic) rifle."

Robinson eventually surrendered to authorities in his hometown in southern Utah 33 hours after the slaying, after his parents and a family friend convinced him to turn himself in rather than take his own life, according to authorities.

He faces charges including aggravated murder.