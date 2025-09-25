UN gives long round of applause after Palestinian Authority president accuses Israel of 'genocide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received a warm and extended round of applause from world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly during a speech in which he slammed Israel's "genocide" in Gaza, insisted his party is ready to take over security and governance of the Gaza Strip — and appealed to President Donald Trump for peace.

And after a number of European states recognized a Palestinian state over the past week, Abbas demanded "full membership in the United Nations."

"It should be noted that we have already recognized Israel's right to exist in 1988 and in 1993," Abbas said Thursday in a virtual address. "And we still recognize this right."

The PA leader addressed the U.N. General Assembly virtually after the State Department refused to approve his visa to travel to the New York headquarters, citing terrorism support.

Abbas said his political party is "ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security" of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority currently administers parts of the West Bank under the Oslo Accords, but its authority is limited. It formally claims Gaza as part of the Palestinian territories, but has not had control of it since 2007. Hamas has remained the de facto authority there.

Abbas said that under PA governance "Hamas would not have control." He said Hamas would need to hand over its weapons to the PA and insisted he did not want to rule an "armed state."

"We want a modern civilian state that is free of violence, weapons and extremism, one that respects law, human rights and invests in people, development, technology and education — not in wars and conflict."

At the same time, Abbas claimed Jerusalem is the "eternal capital" for Palestinians.

"The dawn of freedom will emerge, and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our skies as a symbol of dignity, steadfastness and being free from the yoke of occupation," the president said. "Palestine is ours. Jerusalem is the jewel of our hearts and our eternal capital. We will not leave our homeland. We will not leave our lands."

His comments came after Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab leaders this week to bring peace to Gaza.

Separately, the U.N. General Assembly approved a plan to implement a two-state solution to end the war.

"We are ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump and with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France, the United Nations and all partners to implement the peace plan."

He denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for what Abbas called a "Greater Israel."

"The Israeli Prime Minister announced a plan for what he calls Greater Israel, which we reject and completely deplore."

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the Palestinian leader’s speech.

The Palestinian leader's comments came as Israel has deepened its offensive into Gaza City and said the option to annex the West Bank is on the table.

Abbas denounced settler violence in the West Bank, which he said has ramped up as Israeli military forces have moved in.

"The terrorism of settlers increases. They burn homes and fields, they uproot trees and attack villages and attack unarmed Palestinian civilians. In fact, they killed them in broad daylight under the protection of the Israeli occupation army."

While he claimed Israel is waging "genocide, destruction, starvation and displacement," he said the PA rejects the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

"These actions do not represent the Palestinian people, nor do they represent their just struggle for freedom and independence."

"We reject confusing the solidarity to the Palestinian cause and the issue of antisemitism, which is something that we reject based on our values and principles," Abbas went on.

The president noted the ineffectiveness of the U.N., which frequently passes resolutions of condemnations against Israeli action that have no real effect, and expressed frustration that international peace negotiations have not ended the war in Gaza.

"More than 1,000 resolutions at the United Nations. Not one of them was implemented. There have been many efforts and many international initiatives without reaching an end to this tragic situation. The Palestinian people are living under the yoke of occupation."