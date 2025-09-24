Ousted director says America250 leaders 'hate Trump more than they love America’ after firing for Kirk post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



EXCLUSIVE: The commission planning America’s 250th birthday celebration is run by people "who hate President Trump more than they love America," the group's former executive director told Fox News Digital after he was fired from his job for posting on social media to mourn Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Ariel Abergel, 25, was terminated from the bipartisan America250 Commission recently for what the outfit referred to as a "security breach of a commission social-media account."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP’S AMERICA250 TO CREATE WORLD’S LARGEST US FLAG, TALLER THAN EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

The claim of a "security breach" is "fake news," however, a Trump administration official told Fox News Digital.

"Ari always had access to the social media accounts and was posting a message honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk," the official said.

Abergel will be given a different role within the Trump administration, the official told Fox News Digital.

An America250 spokesperson said the group was justified in making the move.

"The U.S. Congressional Semiquincentennial Commission has terminated the employment of its Executive Director, Ari Abergel, effective immediately after he initiated a security breach of a Commission social media account, attempted to procure the resignations of multiple commissioners by misrepresenting himself as acting on behalf of Congressional leadership, and engaged in multiple other serious and repeated breaches of authority and trust," the commission said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Abergel was appointed to the board earlier in 2025 by the Trump administration.

"I was appointed to oversee America250 and execute on President Trump’s vision for America250 and on behalf of the board," Abergel told Fox News Digital. "But the board and the president were not necessarily aligned."

TRUMP TO CREATE TASK FORCE TO PLAN 'EXTRAORDINARY CELEBRATION' FOR 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE

The bipartisan commission is chaired by Rosie Rios, a former aide to President Barack Obama who was appointed to the group by President Joe Biden.

Abergel told Fox News Digital that the commission "has been plagued by years of dysfunction, greed and cronyism."

"America250 is run by people who hate President Trump," Abergel told Fox News Digital. "This firing is proof of that, and I wear it as a badge of honor."

Sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that, before his firing, Abergel had asked Rios to release a statement that would condemn political violence following Kirk’s assassination, but Rios allegedly refused to do so.

Abergel then used America250 social media channels to post a tribute to Kirk, using the commission’s Instagram account to post a photo with a caption reading: "America is in mourning. God bless Charlie Kirk."

After he posted the message, a source familiar told Fox News Digital that Abergel received a phone call from counsel for America250, threatening him with legal action on behalf of the commission for using the social media account.

During the call, Abergel was accused of "theft of government property," the source said, adding that commission leadership "took particular issue with the fact that the post mentioned God," noting that it was "too divisive" for America250’s accounts.

The next day, Abergel received a formal notice from America250 counsel informing him that his access to the office and IT systems and his email account had been revoked. He was then asked to resign but refused, the source said.

The following week, Abergel was formally notified that his employment was terminated, the source said.

As for the content of the post, an America250 spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the organization "is not in the business of commenting on news, no matter how horrible."

"In recent weeks, Mr. Abergel defied directives from the Commission’s executive committee, engaged in unauthorized actions related to Commission-approved programming, finances, and communications, jeopardizing the Commission’s operations and reputation," the America250 spokesperson said in the group's statement. "The bipartisan Commission remains committed to delivering a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for the nation’s 250th anniversary and will promptly appoint a new executive director, in consultation with the White House and Task Force 250."

An America250 spokesperson also said social media platforms and the commission’s website had been removed from Abergel’s authority. Those responsibilities were transferred to another commission employee, according to the spokesperson.

"Despite that clear written directive, Ari logged into the account, changed the password and its two-factor authentication contact, effectively locking the commission out of the account," the spokesperson said. "Ari was treated the same as any other federal employee who initiated a security breach of a government agency social media account, repeatedly defied direct orders from his employer, and misrepresented his authority in attempting to procure the resignations of multiple members of the agency's governing body."

America250 claims Abergel’s actions were the basis for his termination, but did not provide specific examples of the alleged "insubordination and subversive behavior."

AMERICA WILL BE CELEBRATING ITS 250TH BIRTHDAY AND EVERYONE'S INVITED: 'BE INSPIRED FOR OUR COUNTRY'S FUTURE'

But Abergel defended his work, stressing that "every major decision I made had the support of the White House, and in many cases, congressional leadership."

"There was no misrepresentation," he said.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital that the Trump administration is "incredibly proud of all of Ari Abergel's work at America250 — most notably during the Army250 parade, which boldly honored the bravery and strength of our military men and women."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Through the White House Task Force established by President Trump's January Executive Order, we will continue to coordinate closely with America250 to ensure that all events heading into our nation's 250th birthday are given the grand celebration our country deserves," Kelly said.

As for the commission’s relationship with the president and the Trump administration, the America250 spokesperson told Fox News Digital that America250 "is proud to have the leadership of President Trump as we prepare and plan for America’s 250th birthday milestone."

"The President and his team have been and will be great partners as we create the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history," the spokesperson said.