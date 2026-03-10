Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York City

Far-left lawmaker endorses candidate who boasted about voting with Republicans 80% of time

Raj Goyle previously said he was 'one of the top five Democrats in agreeing with Republicans'

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico's progressive views in spotlight Video

Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico's progressive views in spotlight

Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White and former Biden White House aide Yemisi Egbewole weigh in on Texas Senate Democrat primary winner James Talarico's progressive views and conflict between GOP candidates John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a top progressive in Congress, is backing former businessman and Kansas state representative Raj Goyle in his bid to become New York’s next comptroller.

"I am proud to endorse [Goyle] for New York State Comptroller. Raj has been a lifelong progressive: fighting for immigrant communities, defending reproductive freedom and holding corporations accountable," Jayapal said in a post to X on Monday.

The language of her endorsement seems to clash with Goyle’s characterization of himself as a moderate  with a track record of agreeing with Republicans on a majority of issues.

"In the state house, I voted with Republicans 80% of the time. I was one of the top five Democrats in agreeing with Republicans. And 89% of the legislation I sponsored, I sponsored with Republicans," Goyle said in a campaign ad he filmed while pursuing Congressional office in Kansas.

NY DEM WOULDN’T BACK MAMDANI FOR MAYOR — NOW MAMDANI IS BACKING HIS CHALLENGER

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal urged Democrats to "stand strong" amid the federal government shutdown. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Goyle has also attracted the support of other progressives besides Jayapal.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., another high-ranking progressive in the House, endorsed Goyle late last year. When asked about his support, Khanna’s office said the pair’s relationship spanned years.

"Rep. Khanna has known Raj Goyle for decades and appreciated his commitment to public service and working-class Americans," Khanna’s office said in a statement.

Goyle, who has an Indian heritage, also shares similar backgrounds with Jayapal and Khanna as a fellow South Asian Democrat.

Notably, he has not received an endorsement from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — another key progressive Democrat. 

SOCIALIST MAYOR MAMDANI BACKS HOCHUL IN MOVE THAT COULD RESHAPE NEW YORK GOVERNOR RACE

Ray Goyle

Raj Goyle speaks at the 'Geopolitics Today' panel during the The Juggernaut Summit 2023 at Spring Studios on Sept. 22, 2023 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Goyle previously represented Kansas’ 87th state district in the state’s House of Representatives as a Democrat from 2007-2011. In 2010, he would wage a bid for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, raising $1.8 million for his bid, according to FEC records. Ultimately, he would lose out to Republican candidate Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo beat out Goyle in a 58.8% - 36.5% victory.

After his loss, Boyle would go on to found Bodhala, a business and legal analysis firm headquartered in New York City, before eventually selling the company in 2021.

Now, as he pursues the New York Comptroller Office, in which capacity he would become the state’s chief fiscal officer, Goyle has pitched himself as a progressive who bucked the trend in a red-leaning state.

DEMOCRAT RISING STAR CALLED OUT FOR ‘CREEPY’ COMMENT ABOUT TRANSGENDER CHILDREN

New York City skyline at sunset

The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on Nov. 15, 2024. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

"During his four years in the Kansas legislature, Raj voted down the line as a pro-labor, pro-choice and anti-NRA progressive," Goyle wrote on his website.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"His votes and advocacy supported working families, reduced healthcare costs, improved public schools and fought for immigration justice and clean energy — all in a deep-red state."

Goyle and Jayapal did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue