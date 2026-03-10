ICE Houston touts over 400 illegal alien child sex offenders arrested during Trump's first year back in office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston arrested 414 illegal aliens charged or convicted for child sex offenses.

The figure amounts to nearly twice as much as the 211 arrested during the final year of President Joe Biden's tenure, according to a press release.

"As a group, the arrested criminal illegal aliens accounted for 761 child sex offenses and 525 other criminal offenses ranging from homicide to robbery," ICE noted in the release.

The Trump administration has been working to crackdown on illegal immigration since he returned to office last year.

MAN ACCUSED OF SPRAYING ANTI-ICE GRAFFITI AT OKLAHOMA CAPITOL IS REGISTERED CHILD SEX OFFENDER; CHARGES FILED

One of the individuals arrested was a man who unlawfully reentered the country a whopping 12 times, according to ICE.

"Juan Leonardo Garcia Ibarra, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE April 4, 2025… has illegally reentered the U.S. 12 times and been convicted of sexual indecency with a child, aggravated assault, cruelty toward a child, DWI and felony illegal reentry, and three times for illegal entry. ICE officers deported Garcia to Mexico on April 7, 2025," the press release noted.

PITTSBURGH BOOKSTORE HANDS OUT FREE ‘ANTI-ICE WHISTLES,' OWNER SAYS SHE'S NOT WORRIED ABOUT LOSING FOLLOWERS

Another one of the individuals arrested, Andrew Mark Watson, is from the United Kingdom.

He was "arrested by ICE Dec. 5, 2025," according to the release, which noted that he "has been convicted of two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and sexually exploiting a minor. Watson remains in ICE custody at the IAH Secure Adult Detention Facility in Livingston pending disposition of his immigration proceedings."

BIDEN-APPOINTED JUDGE IN THE HOT SEAT AFTER DHS FIRES BACK AT ‘FALSE’ CLAIMS ABOUT ICE FACILITY

Another one of the individuals arrested was Alex Samuel Lara Diaz, a 35-year-old previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras. He was arrested by ICE on Oct. 29, 2025, and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

"He is also wanted in Honduras for homicide. ICE officers deported Lara Diaz to Honduras on Dec. 13, 2025, and he was turned over to Honduran authorities to be prosecuted for homicide," the ICE press release noted.

ICE ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez noted, "While elected officials and media pundits across the country were zealously trying to manipulate the American public with fake news stories about ICE’s public safety mission, the brave men and women of ICE were quietly going about their business to arrest and remove more than 400 dangerous child predators from our local communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thanks to their tireless efforts, parents across Southeast Texas can sleep a little better tonight knowing that these pedophiles and child rapists are no longer a threat to their children," Martinez said.