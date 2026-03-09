Special election replacing Marjorie Taylor Greene goes to runoff between Trump-endorsed candidate and Democrat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Special Election to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vacant House seat in Georgia's solidly red 14th Congressional District is headed to a runoff next month.

The seat — in northwestern Georgia — was left vacant when Greene stepped down at the beginning of January. Green quit Congress with a year left in her term, after a very public falling out with President Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

Tuesday's special election ended in a runoff between Trump-endorsed Republican District Attorney Clay Fuller and retired Army veteran Shawn Harris.

Currently, the GOP clings to a razor-thin 218–214 majority in the House. As a result, Republicans cannot afford any surprises and allow the Democrats to pull an upset in a district Trump carried by a whopping 37 points during his 2024 presidential election victory.

All 17 candidates in Tuesday's special election in Georgia, regardless of party affiliation, were on the same ballot. Twelve were Republican, three were Democrat.

Since no contender topped 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two candidates are advancing to the April 7 runoff.

Harris, a retired Army Brigadier General got 39.9% of the vote, while Fuller, a district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, got 34.2%.

With $4.3 million raised, Harris was the fundraising champion among all 17 candidates, but Fuller has a Trump endorsement in a district the president won handily.

Fuller teamed up with the president recently during a stop in the district at an event in Rome, Georgia, during which he described himself as a "MAGA warrior." In addition to his Trump-backing, Fuller is also backed by the politically potent and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative group the Club for Growth.

Former Congresswoman Greene – once a top Trump ally in the House, turned vocal critic of his – ultimately stayed neutral in the race to succeed her.

Third place Tuesday evening went to former state Sen. Colton Moore, a vocal Trump backer who enjoyed support from the far right. Moore garnered 10.9% of the vote.