Border Patrol agents rescue cyclist who fell 'more than 50 feet' into remote canyon

U.S. Border Patrol agents are being hailed for saving the life of a seriously injured cyclist after he fell "more than 50 feet into the bottom" of a remote canyon in California.

The dramatic rescue unfolded Saturday after San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents working near Otay Lakes County Park in Chula Vista "heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Sweetwater Dam," U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced this week.

"There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life," San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Stalnaker said in a statement. "I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference."

The agency said the cyclist, who suffered "multiple serious injuries," was unable to move for hours and called out for help until he was discovered by the responding agents.

"I see you have your helmet on sir. Are you aware if you lost consciousness at all?" one of the CBP agents asked the cyclist in a body camera video of the rescue.

"No," the man responded.

The cyclist could be seen bleeding heavily from both legs.

"We are going to try to straighten it out, put a splint on it or bandage it up," the agent told him.

CBP said the cyclist told the agents that he "lost his footing while walking his bike along a trail on the canyon wall, falling more than 50 feet into the bottom of the canyon."

"Additional agents, including a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, arrived on scene to render assistance and stabilize the injured subject," CBP added. "The cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries."

CBP agents then returned to the scene the next day to recover the cyclist’s bicycle and other personal belongings before returning them to his wife.

"To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders," CBP also said.