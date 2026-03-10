NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mamdani avoids ‘radical Islamic terror’ phrase after ISIS-inspired NYC attack, echoing Obama-era debate

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned an alleged ISIS-inspired bomb plot outside Gracie Mansion but did not use the phrase "radical Islamic terror," reviving long-running criticism from the Obama era that some Democratic leaders avoid the term.

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly throwing improvised explosive devices near the mansion during a protest Saturday, with one reportedly telling authorities he was inspired by ISIS. Mamdani later described the attempted attack as "terrorism" but did not reference radical Islam in his initial public remarks.

Several Republican lawmakers and political rivals criticized Mamdani's choice of words.

"There is absolutely no excuse for any public official to equivocate or be confused here," New York State Sen. Steve Chan, R-Brooklyn, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"Anyone who throws a bomb is not a protester: they are a terrorist, plain and simple and elected officials need to call it like it is," Chan said, adding that he commends the NYPD for their brave and swift action at the scene.

Authorities said the two suspects, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, both from the Philadelphia suburbs, allegedly threw improvised explosive devices containing a compound known as the "Mother of Satan" during the protest, with one reportedly admitting he was inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Greg Kelly, the son of former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly — who led New York through the aftermath of both 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — critiqued Mamdani for calling out the protest as led by an alleged "white supremacist" but whiffing on the ideology behind suspected ISIS-supporters' actions.

"Imagine that: a bomb goes off in New York City, laid by ISIS-inspired terrorists. The mayor points at White supremacy as the problem; White supremacy if only we could get rid of those White supremacists," Kelly said on his 77WABC radio program.

After the attack, Mamdani held a press conference with NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch and called out the "vile protest" against Islam led by January 6 defendant Jake Lang that allegedly spurred the two boys to attack the scene.

"New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counter protests," Mamdani said, going on to condemn the arrested suspects for "coming here to commit an act of terrorism" in return.

However, New York Democratic scion Andrew Cuomo — the former three-term governor and mayoral candidate — lambasted Mamdani’s response as well.

"Had the bomb gone off… [it] literally would have done horrific damage. And the police, ironically, were closest to the bomb. Not Jake Lang," he said.

"The mayor puts out a statement condemning Jake Lang. I agree. And in the second part of the statement, condemns the terrorists. There is no moral equivalency: Jake Lang; bigot, hateful, of course. Yes, I agree -- Terrorists who bring a bomb to kill people? They are not equivalent and this city has no tolerance for terrorism or attempted terrorists and that statement has to be made loud and clear," Cuomo said.

Hours later, Mamdani returned with a statement posted to social media that cited ISIS.

"Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi have been charged with committing a heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS. They should be held fully accountable for their actions," the statement read in part.

A few minutes later, former Mayor Eric Adams posted his own more thorough response to the situation, saying that "no one should be surprised."

"After years of hateful rhetoric and incitement, attempts to justify attacks on Jews in Israel, praise for violence like the killing of a CEO, and chants about ‘globalizing the intifada’ and ‘Death to America,’ words have now escalated into violence on the streets of New York City, with explosives being thrown," Adams said.

He identified a "serious radicalization problem" on both political fringes and said it is troubling to see an emphasis on young people being radicalized.

"If we don’t confront it, this will only get worse," Adams said.

One of the two alleged terrorists arrested was still a student at Neshaminy High School in Neshaminy, Pennsylvania.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the longtime Bucks County moderate, said in a statement that authorities in Middletown Township were investigating the situation near the boys’ homes.

"Authorities have indicated that there is no known threat to the surrounding community, and the situation remains under the control of law enforcement. The activity was not related to immigration enforcement," Fitzpatrick said.

In a letter to parents, Neshaminy superintendent Jason Bowman said the school is in contact with law enforcement and that there is no threat to other students at this time.

President Donald Trump made what he described as the left’s refusal to call out "Radical Islamic Terrorism" a centerpiece of his 2016 platform, when he regularly criticized former President Barack Obama for failing to fully identify such attacks.

"Radical islamic terrorism, and people dont like saying that and our president refuses to use the term. Every time another event happens I say I wonder if he'll say it this time," Trump said during a campaign rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and went on to criticize his 2016 opponent, former first lady Hillary Clinton, along similar lines.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s office for comment.