Michigan Democrat Rep. Stevens cites 'health care chaos' in impeachment move against RFK Jr.

A congresswoman from Michigan announced Thursday that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing the "health care chaos" and rising costs during his tenure.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., has repeatedly called for Kennedy's removal, most recently citing funding cuts for cancer research, infant death syndrome and combating addiction, as well as increased health care costs.

Kennedy’s restriction of vaccine access is another issue, as well as him spreading of "absurd conspiracies" that have put people’s lives in danger, Stevens said.

"RFK Jr. is making our country less safe and making health care less affordable and accessible for Michiganders," Stevens said in a statement. "His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts are unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous.

"Enough is enough — we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics, which is why I am announcing today that I have begun drafting articles of impeachment against Secretary Kennedy."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, HHS communications director Andrew Nixon said Kennedy "remains focused on the work of improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan political stunts."

Stevens also accused Kennedy of lying during his confirmation hearings about the promises he made that had not come to fruition. Chief among them is Kennedy's promise not to break up the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine panel of independent experts.

Stevens alleged Kennedy had failed to carry out the statutory duties of HHS in administering the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC.

The congresswoman also said Kennedy has politicized the FDA and ended public comment for HHS rulemaking.

Stevens is one of several Democrats calling for Kennedy to step down. The secretary most recently faced scrutiny over his firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez.