Trump accuses London of wanting 'sharia law' in UN speech, mayor hits back

President Donald Trump accused London this week of wanting to "go to sharia law," drawing a fiery response from the city's mayor.

Trump made the remark during his speech Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, during which he declared, "Europe is in serious trouble."

"They've been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody's ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe... and nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out. It's not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it," Trump told world leaders.

"And I have to say, I look at London where you have a terrible mayor. A terrible, terrible mayor. And it's been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law, but you're in a different country," Trump added, referencing the Islamic legal system that derives its principles from the Quran and the Hadith, a collection of teachings from Prophet Muhammad.

"You can't do that," Trump said. "Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately, they cannot — this cannot be sustained."

When asked about the comments, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC, "I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic."

"People are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive and successful city, that means I appear to be living rent-free inside Donald Trump's head," Khan continued.

"I think one of the advantages of having a special relationship with the USA is obviously when it comes to trade, when it comes to ministry alliances, when it comes to other areas we work close together, but it should also mean you got the confidence to call them out when they are wrong. I think President Trump is wrong in many, many ways," he also said.

Europe has dealt with a major influx of people coming from Africa and the Middle East in recent years, with critics raising concerns about everything from resources to cultural assimilation.

"The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them," Trump also said during his speech Tuesday.

Trump compared the situation to the United States’ own border crisis under the Biden administration, which led to millions of people entering the country illegally.

