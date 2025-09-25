Expand / Collapse search
White House

Congratulations pour in after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shares marriage proposal video

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, State Department official Erin Elmore announce engagement

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
Dan Scavino shares ‘one hell of a journey' with President Trump Video

Dan Scavino shares ‘one hell of a journey' with President Trump

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shares his ‘journey of a lifetime’ with President Donald Trump on ‘My View with Lara Trump.’

Messages of congratulations flowed after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared footage of himself dropping down on bended knee to pop the question.

Erin Elmore, director of art in embassies at the State Department, appeared to be taken aback and ecstatic. She accepted Scavino's proposal.

"She said YES," Scavino wrote when sharing the footage of the couple's happy moment.

Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and State Department official Erin Elmore listen to President Donald Trump speak at the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on Sept. 20, 2025, in Mount Vernon, Va. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, offered congratulations, as did Fox News Channel's Kevin Corke and Janice Dean.

President Donald Trump's daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump, both responded to the news on Instagram.

Dan Scavino holds index finger in the air

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"So happy for you!" Tiffany Trump wrote.

"So incredibly happy for you both !! Congratulations !" Ivanka Trump wrote.

Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore with President Donald Trump and Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump, State Department official Erin Elmore, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles talk during the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., was also among those who expressed congratulations in response to the post on Instagram.

"Congratulations @erinmelmore and @danscavino," she wrote, adding three dove emojis. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

