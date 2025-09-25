Congratulations pour in after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shares marriage proposal video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Messages of congratulations flowed after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared footage of himself dropping down on bended knee to pop the question.

Erin Elmore, director of art in embassies at the State Department, appeared to be taken aback and ecstatic. She accepted Scavino's proposal.

"She said YES," Scavino wrote when sharing the footage of the couple's happy moment.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, offered congratulations, as did Fox News Channel's Kevin Corke and Janice Dean.

President Donald Trump's daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump, both responded to the news on Instagram.

"So happy for you!" Tiffany Trump wrote.

"So incredibly happy for you both !! Congratulations !" Ivanka Trump wrote.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., was also among those who expressed congratulations in response to the post on Instagram.

"Congratulations @erinmelmore and @danscavino," she wrote, adding three dove emojis.