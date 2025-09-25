Omar silent on anti-ICE post despite NBC backtracking on viral social media narrative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has remained silent after her criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over a story that NBC News was forced to correct earlier this week.

Omar's remarks came in response to an article the outlet originally posted on X with the caption, "ICE agents held a 5-year-old autistic girl outside her Massachusetts home to pressure her father to surrender to authorities last week, according to the girl's family."

"This is vile and beyond cruel. Abolish ICE," Omar posted in response on Tuesday.

That X post by NBC News has since been deleted, however, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied the account.

A subsequent post by the outlet read, "Video shows ICE with 5-year-old girl while agents attempt to arrest her father. Correction: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the activities of ICE agents in the video. The article has been updated."

Omar's post remained as-is, however, and is still up as of Thursday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to her congressional office and her campaign to ask for comment and whether she planned on amending the post, but no response was given.

A video obtained by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra shows the girl sitting beside a law enforcement SUV , holding a bottle, while surrounded by several male officers outside her home in Leominster last Tuesday.

NBC reported that the father, Edwards Hip Mejia, told his wife he believed he was being followed and drove home. Once there, he allegedly ran toward the parking lot, but agents "grabbed" their daughter, the wife told Telemundo.

The girl’s mother can be heard telling officers her daughter is on the spectrum before demanding they return her child.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin responded to Omar on X, calling the progressive's words "cruel."

"ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as ‘bait.’ The criminal illegal alien target – with previous arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation, among other charges – ABANDONED his own child in a car," McLaughlin wrote.

"The target, Edwards Hip Mejia, ignored law enforcement emergency lights to pull over and drove back to his house. He fled from the car, gave officers the double middle finger, and darted inside his house. He abandoned his 5-year-old daughter in the car. Officers helped rescue the child and called local police to report the abandonment."

Omar's post came a day before a gunman opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, killing one detainee and critically injuring two others.

DHS has said it "appears to be motivated by a hatred for ICE."