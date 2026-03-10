Trump ally endorses Paxton over Cornyn as GOP Senate primary heads to high-stakes Texas runoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., is endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate.

Paxton is facing off against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the Lone Star State's GOP U.S. Senate primary runoff.

"Ken Paxton is a proven conservative fighter who will be a champion for the people of Texas in Washington," Burlison, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"During the Biden Administration, Ken led the national legal charge to stop the Biden Border Crisis and stop the far-left agenda. He's fought for Texans' rights against woke corporations and the Austin political establishment. In the Senate, he will continue to be a fearless conservative who will never back down. That's why I'm proud to wholeheartedly endorse his campaign," Burlison added.

While Cornyn and Paxton were the top finishers in the primary, no candidate won a majority, so the two men will go head-to-head in a runoff primary election later this year.

President Donald Trump indicated that he plans to endorse one of the two men but has held off on choosing. Trump notably endorsed Burlison during his 2024 re-election campaign, describing him as a "warrior" for the MAGA movement.

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW! We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively!" Trump declared in the Truth Social post.

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT! My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas! I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the president added in the post.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary.