After her father's addiction led to a $91K gambling spiral, GOP Rep Erin Houchin pushes addiction reform

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., was in college when her father was "raking up thousands of dollars of debt" while battling a crippling gambling addiction she says was brought on by medication to treat his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Now, the Indiana Republican is working to make sure other American families can seek help for their loved ones before facing the same monetary problems.

"The POINTS Act is about helping people who are struggling with gambling addiction, by utilizing existing excise tax revenue to issue grants to states and jurisdictions, including Indian tribes across the country, for the use of education and training on preventing and treating gambling addiction," Houchin told Fox News Digital.

Her bipartisan bill, the Providing Opportunities for Individuals in Need of Treatment and Support (POINTS) Act, is a rare bipartisan initiative in Congress being co-led with Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore.

It's an issue Houchin said she is passionate about, given her own family history — which she said is "not unique."

"Unfortunately, many families across the country have had similar experiences, if not from Parkinson's, but from other illnesses and just suffering from addiction in general," she said. "And it can cripple families and ruin their future if it's not treated."

Her own father was 55 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, Houchin said, and the gambling addiction set in soon after.

"My mom would tell stories that, you know, they often would go out west if they'd take a vacation, and it would be difficult for her to get him through the airport at Las Vegas because of the casino that's right there as you pass through," Houchin said.

She told Fox News Digital that her father's doctors knew little about why the medication caused his gambling addiction, but suggested it took her family years to financially recover.

"My mom just let me know that she just paid off a second mortgage, took her about 10 to 15 years to pay it off, around $91,000 of gambling debt that my dad had raked up over the course of his illness after being prescribed this medication," Houchin said. "So we want other families to have the support system necessary to have the resources to treat gambling addiction."

Her legislation, which is also backed by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Troy Carter, D-La., would create a first-of-its-kind federal fund dedicated to specifically addressing gambling addiction.

She also pointed out that it would not be funded by any new taxes on Americans.

"This is existing excise taxes that are going to be distributed in the form of grants for states that adhere to the principles in the POINTS Act, which is providing resources, not just to healthcare professionals, but also for families on how to access gambling addiction treatment," Houchin said.

Both she and Salinas also argued the legislation was critical now, given the meteoric rise of sports betting via apps and other easily accessible means.

"As sports betting and online gambling continue to expand across the country, we have a responsibility to ensure people struggling with addiction are not left behind. Gambling addiction can devastate individuals and families, yet too many communities still lack the resources needed to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support," Salinas told Fox News Digital.

"The POINTS Act helps close that gap by investing existing gambling excise tax revenue into programs that expand care, raise awareness, and connect people to the help they need."