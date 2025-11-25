Tinsel, tradition and messaging: The politics behind White House holiday decorations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is reopening its doors to Americans for public tours of the 2025 Christmas decorations designed by first lady Melania Trump for the first time since 2020.

Every year, the first lady — regardless of whether the president is a Republican or Democrat — enjoys the annual tradition of transforming the White House into a winter wonderland, filled with the magic of Christmas and holiday cheer. And each first lady has the opportunity to determine what that magic is, and how it fits with the administration's messaging.

During the first Trump administration, first lady Trump ensured her decor had a classic, patriotic theme.

In 2017, the first year of the Trump administration, all eyes were on the first lady. Her theme was "time honored traditions," which included classic decorations exuding national pride, support for the military and traditional Christmas — a nod at President Donald Trump's "America First" messaging. Melania Trump was criticized that year for using an all-white theme, with House Beautiful magazine saying she used "a terrifying amount of white."

In 2018, Melania Trump’s theme was "American treasures," which again, highlighted American history with a gingerbread version of the National Mall, a Fraser fir tree decorated with state ribbons in the Blue Room and more. In the East Colonnade, the first lady decorated with bold red trees, and the Green Room featured American folk art.

Melania Trump was criticized for her use of all red Christmas trees.

In 2019, the theme was "The Spirit of America," which again focused on states, with state flowers and symbols as ornaments on the trees in the Blue Room; the U.S. military, with a tree honoring Gold Star families; and gingerbread houses designed like American landmarks.

The first lady's decor also frequently highlighted her "Be Best" campaign, which raises money for foster children.

And in 2020, during the final year of the first Trump administration, and during the end of the first year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Melania Trump’s theme was "America the Beautiful," which featured patriotic decorations consistent with President Trump’s "America First" theme, like Gold eagles, mini model trains in the State Dining Room, and gingerbread houses replicating national parks.

By 2021, then-first lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to put her mark on the Christmas decor, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with her first theme of "Gifts from the Heart."

The theme sought to emphasize unity and faith, by focusing on "gifts." One tree featured book-shaped ornaments to celebrate learning; military medallions and volunteer patches as ornaments to celebrate service; and the gift of hope and faith with stars and white doves as ornaments.

In 2022, Biden’s theme was "We the People," which reinforced the Biden administration’s focus on democracy — with gold doves, olive branches and ornaments shaped like local landmarks from all 50 states.

In 2023, Biden shifted to the theme "The Magic, Wonder, and Joy of the Holidays," which featured oversized toy trains, nutcrackers and characters to encourage imagination.

Biden was criticized for the video shared by the White House featuring the 2023 decorations, which featured dancers tapping around the decorated White House.

In 2024, first lady Biden’s theme was "A Season of Peace and Light," featuring crystal orbs in the East Colonnade to represent "light in darkness." The trees were decorated in the Blue Room with paper stars and signs of peace, with trees wrapped in white and gold garlands and more.

The Christmas decorating tradition began in 1961, when then-first lady Jackie Kennedy began the tradition of selecting a theme for the official White House Christmas tree. Kennedy chose a "Nutcracker" theme, with ornaments made by disabled volunteers and senior citizens throughout the country.

But even before the first lady took over the responsibility of selecting the theme, the White House decorated for Christmas. First families decorated with greens, and Christmas trees.

According to the White House Historical Association, the first known White House Christmas tree was decorated just with candles and was set in the Oval Room on the second floor in 1889.