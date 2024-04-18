Melania Trump says US 'must unite' ahead of Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event

Former first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of unifying the nation, telling Fox News Digital that "equality" needs to be the "everyday experience of every American."

The former first lady is expected to headline an event at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans — a pro-LGBT group. The event will focus on the group’s "Road to Victory," a voter-turnout program planned for gay voters in swing states.

MELANIA TRUMP RETURNS TO CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH PRO-LGBT REPUBLICAN EVENT APPEARANCE: REPORT

"We must unite in our effort to establish a society where equality is the everyday experience of every American," the former first lady told Fox News Digital. "Individual freedom provides a unifying set of principles, and ultimately establishes our American way."

"Together, we must nourish and safeguard the seeds of liberty," she continued. "Because, when successful, America blossoms into a magnificent place where everyone can practice their beliefs, share new ideas, and express individualism — this is when we are our best."

FLASHBACK: RNC ANNOUNCES 'PRIDE COALITION,' PARTNERSHIP WITH LOG CABIN REPUBLICANS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

The former first lady is working alongside former Amb. Ric Grenell for the event. Grenell, who served during the Trump administration as the ambassador to Germany and the acting director of national intelligence, was the first openly gay member of the presidential Cabinet in U.S. history. However, Grenell said that "means absolutely nothing in terms of special treatment."

"It simply means that the American dream is alive and well — if you work hard and have a little bit of luck and God’s grace, you can do anything you want in America regardless of your skin color, socio-economic situation, or sexual orientation," Grenell told Fox News Digital. "We want what every American wants, to be treated equally not differently."

Grenell told Fox News Digital that the Republican Party has grown "increasingly welcoming of gay conservatives over the last 20 years."

"But we made the most progress when Donald Trump and Melania Trump moved into the White House," Grenell told Fox News Digital.

Grenell said that, "Gays and lesbians are no longer reflexively leftist."

"They realize they have incredible liberties in America and that they are not opposed," he explained, noting there are more than 80 Log Cabin chapters across the country that have seen an "explosion of membership."

"The gay left continues to try and convince America’s gays and lesbians that they don’t have personal freedoms — it’s absurd," Grenell said.

He added, "Gays and lesbians around the world are literally dying to come to America. We live in the greatest country in the world and Log Cabin members are proud to say it."

MELANIA FULLY BEHIND TRUMP'S 2024 CAMPAIGN, SAYS IT WOULD BE A 'PRIVILEGE' TO SERVE AS FIRST LADY AGAIN

Grenell told Fox News Digital that the 2024 election is "about the elites in D.C. versus the rest of America." He told Fox News Digital that the media and Democrats are "shamelessly defining support for trans kids as a litmus test for supporting gay rights, and it infuriates gay conservatives."

As for unity, Grenell said it is Democrats and far-left activists who are to blame for separating Americans.

"Gay, Inc, and the far-Left activists who control Gay, Inc are spending millions of dollars to separate gays in America," Grenell said. "They tell young people they must step away from the rest of society because they are oppressed in America. They work hard to make gays angry, weird, separated, and fringe. They want separate flags, pronouns, bakeries, and bathrooms. It’s crazy."

Grenell said the left "won’t admit that the equality fight is largely over in America but just beginning in the 69 countries around the world that criminalize gays."

MELANIA TRUMP TO SPEAK TO NEW AMERICAN CITIZENS ABOUT RESPONSIBILITY OF 'GUARDING OUR FREEDOM'

"But gay conservatives know this is the greatest country in the world to be who you are — We are welcomed in every community," he said. "We aren’t oppressed in America."

The former first lady told Fox News Digital that the Log Cabin Republicans' overarching mission is "important" and "rooted in respect."

"Based on this central value, people thrive and exist together in a world where all are honored and celebrated," she said.

The former first lady was given the Lincoln Award at a Log Cabin event at Mar-a-Lago in 2021.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital asked the former first lady what her plans would be for a second term in the White House, should her husband, former President Trump, win the 2024 election.

"The safety and well-being of American families remains my top priority," she told Fox News Digital. "Our children are our future leaders, tomorrow’s innovators."

She told Fox News Digital that it is "essential we provide the highest level of care to our next generation; to insure they not only thrive but reach their full potential."

"In turn, our nation will sustain for generations," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative, and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Trump in December 2020.