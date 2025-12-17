Second lady Usha Vance secures provision to limit cellphone use in DoDEA classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Second lady Usha Vance worked to ensure a provision limiting the use of cellphones in Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) classrooms was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Senate passed the NDAA Wednesday — a bill that authorizes $901 billion for the Department of Defense, provides a pay raise for U.S. troops, and more.

"Education is foundational to a child’s future, and the Second Lady has long believed that classrooms should be places of focus, curiosity, and meaningful connection," a spokesperson for Vance told Fox News Digital.

SENATE SENDS $901B DEFENSE BILL TO TRUMP AFTER CLASHES OVER BOAT STRIKE, DC AIRSPACE

"She was proud to support efforts to ensure the National Defense Authorization Act included provisions that limit cellphone use in DoDEA classrooms, recognizing that reducing distractions is essential for young learners," the spokesperson said. "This issue reflects her deep passion for early education and her commitment to giving children the best possible environment to learn, grow, and thrive."

DoDEA schools were created by the U.S. military after the end of World War II for the children of service men and women.

DoDEA is one of the only two federally operated school systems and is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating and managing pre-K through 12th grade educational programs on behalf of the Department of Defense. DoDEA serves more than 67,000 children of active duty military and DoD civilian families.

USHA VANCE BACKS BOOKS OVER PHONES AS MORE SCHOOLS IMPLEMENT NO-CELL POLICIES

Vance worked with Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., to have the provision included. The two senators had introduced a bipartisan measure that was aimed at prohibiting smartphone use during instructional hours in DoDEA schools.

Vance collaborated and worked with Banks’ team, the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, and the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to ensure the provision would be included in the final NDAA.

With the addition of the provision in the final NDAA, DoDEA schools will update and standardize cellphone policies to ensure that mobile devices are used in a limited capacity during school hours.

SECOND LADY'S 2025 SUMMER READING CHALLENGE TARGETS DECLINING LITERACY SCORES AMONG STUDENTS

During her time in the Trump administration, the second lady has spearheaded a number of projects — like her Summer Reading Challenge — to focus directly on improving early childhood literacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has learned that the second lady plans to continue championing child literacy by expanding efforts that help young learners build strong reading foundations early in life.

The second lady is expected to work closely with educators, families and community partners to support innovative programs and collaborations that improve literacy outcomes for children across the country.