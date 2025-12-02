First lady Melania Trump rolls out AI audiobook of first memoir in Spanish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump is launching a Spanish-language edition of the audiobook of her memoir using artificial intelligence (AI) audio technology to bring her story to millions of Spanish-speaking listeners, Fox News Digital has learned.

The first lady released her first memoir, "Melania," last year and released the English-language audiobook in May.

On Tuesday, the first lady released her first foreign-language edition of the audiobook—powered by AI. Fox News Digital has learned that additional foreign-language AI audiobooks will be announced in the coming weeks.

AI MELANIA: FIRST LADY EMBARKS ON 'NEW FRONTIER' IN PUBLISHING WITH AUDIOBOOK OF MEMOIR

"Today, we launch the very first foreign-language version of my audiobook, beginning with Espanol, built with artificial intelligence," the first lady told Fox News Digital. "This release is inspired directly by the Spanish-speaking community, whose enthusiasm and heartfelt requests encouraged me to make my story accessible to Spanish speakers everywhere."

The Spanish language edition features an AI-generated voice of Mrs. Trump—expertly created by ElevenLabs—to deliver the audiobook in a way that maintains the first lady’s "mannerism, purpose, and authenticity," while bringing her story to millions of Spanish-speaking listeners.

Meanwhile, billboards to promote the audiobook will be up in Times Square in New York City.

Upon the release of the English audiobook, the first lady told Fox News Digital she was "proud to be at the forefront of publishing’s new frontier – the intersection of artificial intelligence technology and audio."

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE 'COLLECTOR'S EDITION' OF MEMOIR FEATURING IMAGES PHOTOGRAPHED BY FORMER FIRST LADY

The first lady said ElevenLabs AI developed "an AI-generated replica of my voice under strict supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story, in multiple languages for listeners worldwide."

ElevenLabs AI CEO Mati Staniszewski told Fox News Digital earlier this year that they are "excited that Melania Trump trusted our technology to power this first-of-its-kind audiobook project."

The Spanish and English versions of the audiobook are available on MelaniaTrump.com.

Upon the release of the memoir last year, the first lady told Fox News Digital that writing her story was "an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows."

"Each story shaped me into who I am today," she said. "Although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."

"Melania" is the first lady’s first book. She released the original book along with a special collector’s edition that includes photos hand-selected by the first lady, many of which she photographed herself of her home and of various trips she has taken around the world.

Meanwhile, "MELANIA," the film, will debut exclusively in theaters worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026.

The first lady will be the subject of the upcoming documentary.