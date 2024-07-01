Trump touts Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling as 'big win for our Constitution and for democracy'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump touted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity as a "big win for our Constitution and for democracy" during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday in Trump v. United States that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts. The high court said Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for "official acts" – but left it to the lower court to determine exactly where the line between official and unofficial lay.

"The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts," the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts states. "That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party."

Although the decision appears to be less than a total victory for Trump, the former president lauded the ruling.

"I have been harassed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, Obama and their thugs, fascists and communists for years," Trump told Fox News Digital. "And now the courts have spoken."

He added: "This is a big win for our Constitution and for democracy. Now I am free to campaign like anyone else. We are leading in every poll – by a lot – and we will make America great again."

The Supreme Court weighed in on the issue of presidential immunity after Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, appealed to the justices when he was charged as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case.

Smith charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Those charges stem from Smith’s months-long investigation into whether Trump was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach and whether he tried to interfere with the results of the 2020 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and argued he should be immune from prosecution for official acts that occurred while he was president.

Smith’s case against the former president has sat in limbo while the high court considered the issue.

Shortly after the interview with Fox News Digital, Trump posted on his Truth Social account: "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"