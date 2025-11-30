First lady Melania Trump decorates the White House for Christmas: 'Home is Where the Heart Is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The White House is officially decorated for Christmas with a decor and a theme personally selected by first lady Melania Trump to celebrate the holiday season--"Home is Where the Heart Is."

This is the fifth time Mrs. Trump has had the opportunity to decorate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the Christmas season. This year, the first lady’s decor highlights the American spirit of "generosity, patriotism, and gratitude."

MELANIA TRUMP UNVEILS WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, THEME FOR 2020

Mrs. Trump has decked the halls of the White House this season with more than 25,000 feet of ribbon; more than 2,000 strands of light; more than 120 pounds of gingerbread; more than 2,800 gold stars; more than 10,000 blue butterflies; and more than 700 feet of garland.

"Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is,’" the White House told Fox News Digital.

The White House has 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Mrs. Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths. The wreaths have classic red bows, and hang outside the windows of the White House.

"The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business," the first lady told Fox News Digital. "The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings."

"This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us," she continued. "After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."

The theme in the East Room is "Home is Where the Heart Is: America, Our Home." The room is filled with patriotic decorations to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The decor is red, white and blue, along with national symbols including eagles, the Great Seal, roses and oak. On the trees are 56 eagle ornaments to represent each state and territory; along with 250 stars to represent America’s upcoming birthday.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS CHRISTMAS DECOR WITH 'SPIRIT OF AMERICA' THEME

"We are deeply honored that America250 is represented in this year’s White House holiday celebration," an America250 spokesman told Fox News Digital. "The decor and concept of the East Room highlights ‘America, Our Home,’ beautifully reflecting the spirit of unity, hope, and shared purpose that defines our nation."

"As we enter a truly historic year leading up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, this holiday season offers an opportunity to reflect on what connects us as Americans," the spokesman continued. "It’s also a moment to look ahead with excitement—to the many ways we’ll come together in the year ahead to honor our past, celebrate our present, and imagine our collective future."

Next, the Green Room’s theme is "Home is Where the Heart Is: Family Fun." The room highlights America’s favorite games and activities, with playing cards; Lego portraits of President Trump and President George Washington; dominoes and more.

In the Blue Room, the theme "Home is Where the Heart Is: Where Strength and Sacrifice Meets Home." Decor honors the "beauty, unity, and sacrifices made by Gold Star families on behalf of the United States of America.

The Blue Room decorations feature blue, gold, and ivory, with gold stars to honor Gold Star families; custom lithophane ornaments to depict each state and territory’s official bird and flower; and more. The White House said the first lady chose birds to represent "freedom, hope, and courage," while the flowers symbolize the "vigilance, bravery and steadfast spirit of Gold Star families."

The custom ornaments were designed with AI support and created with 3D printers— a move highlighting the first lady’s emphasis on the importance of AI education and responsible use.

MELANIA TRUMP GIVES TOUR OF 2018 WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECOR

On the Blue Room tree alone, which is an 18-foot noncolor fir from Sidney, Michigan, there are 420 strands of bulbs—21,000 individual lights; and 3,000 feet of ribbon. That Christmas tree is the official White House Christmas tree.

The Red Room's focus in on the first lady’s "Fostering the Future" effort to support foster children. The room’s decor celebrates her "Be Best" initiative, with more than 10,000 butterflies— a symbol of "transformation and representing the hope that every child will have the chance to grow into their full potential."

"Fostering the Future is a mission the first lady cares about deeply. As we began discussing Christmas decorations, the butterfly emerged as a prominent theme, as it symbolizes renewal, resilience, and new beginnings for the foster care community," Herve Pierre, who is Melania Trump's "creative artist," told Fox News Digital. "It was clear that the blue butterfly was the perfect choice to fulfill Mrs. Trump's creative vision for her Christmas themed Be Best Room."

Pierre has overseen the implementation of her creative vision.

"Incorporating thousands of magnificent blue butterflies in the Red Room creates a vibrant and festive atmosphere that reflects the first lady's style," Pierre said. "This striking color combination captures the essence of the holiday spirit."

The room also features historic cranberry trees—a tradition first introduced in 1975, but which became well-known as former first lady Nancy Reagan’s favorite holiday decoration—her favorite color was also red.

The state dining room’s theme is "Home is Where the Heart Is: A Place to Gather," which showcases the "joy of hosting at home" and the "history of diplomacy at the White House."

The decor in the State Dining Room features custom tree boxes with hand-painted magnolia blossoms, gilded acorns and fruits of harvest. It also features the White House Historical Association’s official ornament, which celebrates the 150th anniversary of state dinners at the White House.

WHITE HOUSE'S 2017 HOLIDAY DISPLAY INCLUDES 53 CHRISTMAS TREES, AND HONORS FOR THE MILITARY

In the room is a gingerbread house showcasing the south portico of the White House. The gingerbread house offers a "unique glimpse into the yellow oval in the private residence of the White House."

The gingerbread house is made of 120 pounds of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage dough, more than 10 pounds of chocolate, nearly 80 pounds of royal icing and five pounds of isomalt sugar.

And in the White House’s Grand Foyer and Cross Hall, the first lady highlighted a space as one "Where Love Blooms."

The decor highlights "the love that blooms in our homes, families and communities," the White House said.

The spaces feature a forest of 28 trees in burgundy and gold, decorated with foliage, ribbon, ornaments, and taper candles. The planters are filled with amaryllis, which the White House said represents strength and love—especially around the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A portion of the White House creche, or nativity scene, is featured in the grand foyer, but the White House said it is undergoing "a much-needed restoration overseen by the White House curators."

The White House will reopen its doors for public Christmas tours on Dec. 2. The tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the state floor, and will give visitors the opportunity to "enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season."