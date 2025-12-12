Waltz hails ‘night-and-day’ Middle East shift as Trump’s Gaza plan reshapes region

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz recently returned from a Middle East swing, touting the "amazing progress" in the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Israel–Gaza peace deal, and telling Fox News Digital that the situation abroad is "night and day to where we were a year ago."

Fox News Digital spoke exclusively with Waltz Thursday evening, just hours after he returned to the United States from the Middle East.

Waltz traveled from the Lebanese border to the Syrian border, the Egyptian border, Jordan to Israel and beyond.

"The purpose of the trip was to get on the ground and see the implementation," Waltz said. "We met with the Jordanians, the king, the prime minister and president of Israel — we met with our troops."

Waltz explained that there is a "small contingent" of approximately 100 U.S. troops in Israel — not in Gaza — to help to pull together humanitarian aid and military coordination.

"We have had air defense assets in Israel for quite some time to deal with attacks from Iran," Waltz said. "This is now a small headquarters element to provide a coordination — no one was talking to each other, and the U.S. military is doing what it does best."

Waltz said the U.S. troops in Israel are working with the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, the Israelis, Egyptians and Arab countries, while having contact with Palestinians and ensuring that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

"From an ‘America First’ standpoint, the United States shouldn’t be doing this alone," Waltz said. "Burden-sharing is a key component and dozens are helping under President Trump’s leadership."

Waltz led the charge at the United Nations, implementing the now-adopted resolution that endorses the Board of Peace, sets parameters for Gaza’s transitional governance and launches the International Stabilization Force outlined in Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict calls for Gaza to be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. It also calls for Gaza to be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza and more.

Under the peace plan, Israeli forces would withdraw from the region, and a temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza will be created.

That government will be under the oversight of a new international transitional body called the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and other members and heads of state.

The resolution makes the plan international law.

"At the end of the day, Hamas has to go," Walz explained. "What we cannot let happen is Hamas survives, and the international community pours billions of dollars into the situation — Hamas attacks Israel again, as they previously pledged to do, and Israel responds, and we are in the same situation — we cannot let that happen again. That’s why we are doing things differently this time."

Waltz pointed to the Board of Peace led by Trump, as well as the newly formed stabilization force, with troops from countries like Indonesia and Azerbaijan — as well as the technocratic committee responsible for turning government services back on.

"This has never been done before," Waltz said. "My job was to get the United Nations and the international community to bless that, and we did."

"The bottom line is this: this was not a big symbolic thing or deal for the president," Waltz continued. "He is serious about bringing Middle East peace once and for all."

Waltz explained that the "next strategic step will be an extension of the Abraham Accords," which he described as the president’s "true objective."

Waltz explained that the implementation of the peace deal "unlocks the next round of the Abraham Accords."

"There are a number of great conversations ongoing," he said.

"We have to remember where we were a year ago, and see everything in perspective," he explained. "You had Iran marching towards a nuke; Hezbollah launching rockets on Israel; hostages in tunnels, and now you have hostages out; Lebanon has the best chance in a generation; and Iran had its nuclear capabilities obliterated in Operation Midnight Hammer—all in ten months."

Waltz added: "It is truly incredible. It is night and day to where we were a year ago."