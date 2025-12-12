Expand / Collapse search
United Nations

Waltz hails ‘night-and-day’ Middle East shift as Trump’s Gaza plan reshapes region

Waltz spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital just hours after returning from the Middle East

Brooke Singman
EXCLUSIVE: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz recently returned from a Middle East swing, touting the "amazing progress" in the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Israel–Gaza peace deal, and telling Fox News Digital that the situation abroad is "night and day to where we were a year ago."

Fox News Digital spoke exclusively with Waltz Thursday evening, just hours after he returned to the United States from the Middle East.

MIKE WALTZ SEES TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN AS 'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION OPPORTUNITY FOR PEACE'

Waltz traveled from the Lebanese border to the Syrian border, the Egyptian border, Jordan to Israel and beyond.

"The purpose of the trip was to get on the ground and see the implementation," Waltz said. "We met with the Jordanians, the king, the prime minister and president of Israel — we met with our troops." 

Waltz explained that there is a "small contingent" of approximately 100 U.S. troops in Israel — not in Gaza — to help to pull together humanitarian aid and military coordination.

mike waltz

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz recently returned from a Middle East swing, touting the "amazing progress" in the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Israel–Gaza peace deal. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"We have had air defense assets in Israel for quite some time to deal with attacks from Iran," Waltz said. "This is now a small headquarters element to provide a coordination — no one was talking to each other, and the U.S. military is doing what it does best."

Waltz said the U.S. troops in Israel are working with the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, the Israelis, Egyptians and Arab countries, while having contact with Palestinians and ensuring that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

"From an ‘America First’ standpoint, the United States shouldn’t be doing this alone," Waltz said. "Burden-sharing is a key component and dozens are helping under President Trump’s leadership."

UN AMBASSADOR WALTZ REVEALS TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN IS ‘THE ONLY WAY FORWARD’

Waltz led the charge at the United Nations, implementing the now-adopted resolution that endorses the Board of Peace, sets parameters for Gaza’s transitional governance and launches the International Stabilization Force outlined in Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict calls for Gaza to be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. (Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters)

Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict calls for Gaza to be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. It also calls for Gaza to be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza and more.

Under the peace plan, Israeli forces would withdraw from the region, and a temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza will be created.

That government will be under the oversight of a new international transitional body called the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and other members and heads of state.

The resolution makes the plan international law.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz participates in a United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz raises his hand to vote in favor of a draft resolution authorizing an International Stabilization Force in Gaza on Nov. 17, 2025. (Adam Gray/Getty)

"At the end of the day, Hamas has to go," Walz explained. "What we cannot let happen is Hamas survives, and the international community pours billions of dollars into the situation — Hamas attacks Israel again, as they previously pledged to do, and Israel responds, and we are in the same situation — we cannot let that happen again. That’s why we are doing things differently this time."

Waltz pointed to the Board of Peace led by Trump, as well as the newly formed stabilization force, with troops from countries like Indonesia and Azerbaijan — as well as the technocratic committee responsible for turning government services back on.

"This has never been done before," Waltz said. "My job was to get the United Nations and the international community to bless that, and we did." 

trump israel gaza peace summit

President Donald Trump attends a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct. 13, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters)

"The bottom line is this: this was not a big symbolic thing or deal for the president," Waltz continued. "He is serious about bringing Middle East peace once and for all." 

Waltz explained that the "next strategic step will be an extension of the Abraham Accords," which he described as the president’s "true objective."

Waltz explained that the implementation of the peace deal "unlocks the next round of the Abraham Accords."

"There are a number of great conversations ongoing," he said.

"We have to remember where we were a year ago, and see everything in perspective," he explained. "You had Iran marching towards a nuke; Hezbollah launching rockets on Israel; hostages in tunnels, and now you have hostages out; Lebanon has the best chance in a generation; and Iran had its nuclear capabilities obliterated in Operation Midnight Hammer—all in ten months."

Waltz added: "It is truly incredible. It is night and day to where we were a year ago."

