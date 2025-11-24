Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

FBI

‘People would have died’: Inside the FBI’s Halloween takedown that exposed a global terror network

Patel, Bongino and a counterterrorism official spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
close
FBI foils terror plot allegedly involving US citizens who were planning ISIS-inspired Halloween attack Video

FBI foils terror plot allegedly involving US citizens who were planning ISIS-inspired Halloween attack

Former DHS advisor Charlies Marino joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the foiled terror plot in Michigan and new pictures of evidence against Bryan Kohberger. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI thwarted a massive terror attack in October that prevented the killing of countless Americans and exposed a global terror network through their investigative strategy that led to "some of the most impactful arrests" in the counterterrorism program in recent years.

Fox News Digital sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview with FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and a senior agent official with direct involvement in counterterrorism cases.

Dan Bongino and Kash Patel

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel standing by the American and Bureau's flags. (@FBIDDBongino on X)

THWARTED MICHIGAN HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT HAD CONNECTION TO ISIS, FOX NEWS LEARNS

The potential terror attack was set to take place in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend and allegedly had a connection to ISIS, the FBI said. The FBI arrested multiple suspects accused of plotting the terror attack.

Sketch of suspects in Detroit Halloween terror plot

A sketch of Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud in federal court Nov. 10, 2025. The two are being charged in a foiled ISIS-inspired terror attack, according to an FBI affidavit. (Carole Kabrin)

"The arrests that happened in Detroit, Newark, and Seattle represent one of the most deadly plots faced by the FBI in recent memory," the agent told Fox News Digital. "Those eight arrests, and ones that have happened around the world are some of the most impactful arrests that have happened in the counterterrorism program in recent years."

Two men have been charged in federal court — Mohamed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both from Dearborn, Michigan. The charges involve transferring firearms and ammunition and conspiring or attempting to do so, knowing they would be used to commit and support terrorism and providing material support to ISIS.

The government alleges five individuals were involved in the plot, including one minor. 

BROTHER OF SUSPECTED HOMEGROWN TERRORIST ARRESTED AS HALLOWEEN PLOT EXPANDS TO MORE STATES

Patel told Fox News Digital that the FBI "arrested the people who were the overt actors immediately, while constantly surveilling the people in New Jersey and Seattle."

A split image shows a surveillance image on the left of two suspects at a gun range counter, and on the right a selfie one suspect allegedly took and sent to friends after blurring his face.

This split image shows a surveillance image on the left of two suspects at a gun range counter in Michigan, and on the right a selfie a New Jersey suspect allegedly took and sent to friends after blurring his face. (Eastern District of Michigan, District of New Jersey)

"We arrested them in a coordinated fashion thereafter to take down the entire network," Patel said, hitting back at critics. "If we were to do this the way the media wanted us to do it, we would have waited for them to kill Americans, and then arrest them."

Patel was referring to media reports critical of the FBI’s timeline that claimed investigators didn’t have enough details on whether the attack was actually imminent.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI CONCLUDES TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS CROOKS ACTED ALONE AFTER UNPRECEDENTED GLOBAL INVESTIGATION

"If we hadn’t moved, we would not have fleshed out the entire network that we now know spans the entire globe," the agent told Fox News Digital. "There have been arrests overseas that have been directly related to the same plot, and that would not have happened had we prematurely executed those arrests."

The agent told Fox News Digital that he could not provide further details due to current prosecutions in the U.S. and Europe related to the potential attack.

A split image showing surveillance images from a shooting range that depict three of the Michigan terror plot suspects practicing

Ayob Nasser, in black, is the fifth man to be charged in connection with an alleged Halloween terror plot in Michigan. His older brother, Mohmed Ali, was charged alongside fellow Dearborn 20-year-old Majed Mahmoud. Separately, two more young men were arrested in New Jersey.  (Eastern District of Michigan)

SUSPECTS IN FOILED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT PICTURED PRACTICING AT MICHIGAN GUN RANGE: FBI

"People would have died. A lot of them. That’s a fact. A lot of people would have died," Bongino told Fox News Digital. "And their work stopped it."

In October, the FBI executed search warrants on the homes of Ali and Mahmoud and a storage unit they allegedly shared, seizing multiple semiautomatic rifles, a shotgun, handguns, tactical gear and more than 1,600 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition. 

Agents also recovered surveillance video showing Ali and other alleged conspirators at a Michigan gun range, where they are accused of practicing shooting in preparation for the foiled attack.

According to an FBI affidavit, the conspirators allegedly drew inspiration from the Pulse shooting and the 2015 coordinated terror attacks in Paris, which killed 137 and injured more than 400.

Court unseals audio of suspected Halloween plotter Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In Michigan, the suspects also sought advice from the father of a local "Islamic extremist ideologue," according to the FBI affidavit, allegedly seeking religious approval for the plot.

They also allegedly discussed choosing a date that would be celebrated by subsequent radical Islamic terrorists.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue