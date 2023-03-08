US intel community warns of 'complex' threats from China, Russia, North Korea

The United States is expected to face a "complex" security environment and will need to work to confront two "critical" strategic challenges—rising powers, like China, seeking dominance in the global order— and challenges like climate change—which could "intersect" and intensify their national security implications, the U.S. intelligence community assessed.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday released its 2023 annual threat assessment, which warned of threats against the U.S. posed by China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. It also warned of global challenges like climate change and evolving technologies that could have the potential to "disrupt" traditional business and society, while creating "unprecedented vulnerabilities."

"These two strategic challenges will intersect and interact in unpredictable ways, leading to mutually reinforcing effects that could challenge our ability to respond, but that also will introduce new opportunities to forge collective action with allies and partners, including non-state actors," the report states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.