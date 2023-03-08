Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Security
Published

US intel community warns of 'complex' threats from China, Russia, North Korea

Office of the Director of National Intelligence lists climate change as threat to US in 2023 annual assessment

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
China can't afford to have Russia lose in Ukraine: Jennifer Griffin Video

China can't afford to have Russia lose in Ukraine: Jennifer Griffin

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin discusses the war in Ukraine and the growing divide over the United States' role on 'Sunday Night In America.'

The United States is expected to face a "complex" security environment and will need to work to confront two "critical" strategic challenges—rising powers, like China, seeking dominance in the global order— and challenges like climate change—which could "intersect" and intensify their national security implications, the U.S. intelligence community assessed.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday released its 2023 annual threat assessment, which warned of threats against the U.S. posed by China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. It also warned of global challenges like climate change and evolving technologies that could have the potential to "disrupt" traditional business and society, while creating "unprecedented vulnerabilities."

"These two strategic challenges will intersect and interact in unpredictable ways, leading to mutually reinforcing effects that could challenge our ability to respond, but that also will introduce new opportunities to forge collective action with allies and partners, including non-state actors," the report states.

READ THE THREAT ASSESSMENT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics