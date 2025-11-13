Expand / Collapse search
FBI

Jack Smith meeting with then-FBI Director Wray recorded as 'significant case notification' in J6 probe

Smith met with Wray a day before the 'significant case notification' document was created

Brooke Singman
FBI: Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked the private conversations of Republican senators during Jan. 6 investigation Video

FBI: Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked the private conversations of Republican senators during Jan. 6 investigation

'The Will Cain Show' reports former Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked GOP senators' private communications and calls.

EXCLUSIVE: Former special counsel Jack Smith met with then-FBI Director Christopher Wray months after he began investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots and the 2020 election, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital exclusively reviewed the document that FBI Director Kash Patel recently shared with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson containing the new development.

Jack Smith

Former special counsel Jack Smith met with then-FBI Director Christopher Wray months after he began investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Fox News Digital learned. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: JACK SMITH TRACKED PRIVATE COMMUNICATIONS, CALLS OF NEARLY A DOZEN GOP SENATORS DURING J6 PROBE, FBI SAYS

Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., are currently reviewing the documents as part of their joint investigation into Smith’s "Arctic Frost" probe.

The information was included as part of a "significant case notification" drafted by the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division on May 25, 2023.

Christopher Wray

Christopher Wray (Reuters)

"On 5/24/2023, Special Counsel Jack Smith met with FBI Director Wray," the document reads.

The meeting took place just a day before the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division created the "significant case notification" document.

An FBI "significant case notification" is an internal record used by the bureau to alert senior leadership and FBI field offices about a case of high public interest. This notification provided a case update on "Arctic Frost," which the bureau considered a "sensitive investigative matter." 

"Jack Smith claims he wants to tell his story to Congress, but when I asked him point-blank if he ever met with Garland, Monaco, or Wray as part of his investigation, he refused to answer," Grassley told Fox News Digital.

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley, here, and Sen. Ron Johnson are reviewing documents as part of their joint investigation into Smith’s "Arctic Frost" probe. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

JACK SMITH DEFENDS SUBPOENAING REPUBLICAN SENATORS’ PHONE RECORDS: ‘ENTIRELY PROPER’

The revelations are significant, as Grassley, in October, sent a letter that specifically asked Smith whether he had met with Wray, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco or then-FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate.

Smith replied to Grassley, but declined to share information about any of his meetings with those officials.

"Either Smith has a bad memory, or he’s simply not willing to come clean about his actions," Grassley told Fox News Digital, adding that if Smith "really wanted the American people to hear the truth, he’d be cooperating with my straightforward congressional oversight requests instead of making excuses."

EXCLUSIVE: JACK SMITH PUSHES FOR PUBLIC TESTIMONY TO CONFRONT ‘MISCHARACTERIZATIONS’ OF TRUMP PROBES

"I’m going to continue investigating to ensure the public gets full transparency," Grassley said.

Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson arrives for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on April 3, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Smith, in October, requested to testify in open, public hearings before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

"Given the many mischaracterizations of Mr. Smith’s investigation into President Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Mr. Smith respectfully requests the opportunity to testify in open hearings before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees," Smith attorneys Lanny Breuer and Peter Koski wrote.

Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

