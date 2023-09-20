Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP lawmaker rolls out bill to block salaries of federal officials who don't comply with subpoenas

Rep. Ben Cline says the bill would 'strengthen congressional subpoena power'

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Ben Cline is rolling out a measure that would block federal officials from receiving their salaries if they are held in contempt for noncompliance with a congressional subpoena, Fox News Digital has learned.

The bill comes as House Republicans continue to issue subpoenas to members of the Biden administration for documents, records and testimony.

COMER SUBPOENAS MAYORKAS, SECRET SERVICE OVER TIP-OFF OF 2020 HUNTER BIDEN TAX PROBE INTERVIEW

Cline, R-Va., who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, is rolling out the "Subpoena Compliance Accountability Act," which would amend House Rules to require that appropriations bills considered by the House of Representatives prohibit funds for the salary of any federal official held in contempt for defying congressional subpoenas – specifically refusals to testify or produce documents and records.

Rep Ben Cline

Rep. Ben Cline proposed blocking federal officials' salaries if they don't comply with federal subpoenas. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"For too long, federal officials within the Biden administration have stonewalled congressional investigations," Cline told Fox News Digital. "Enough is enough."

FBI DOESN'T SHARE DOCUMENT GOP SUBPOENAED ALLEGING 'CRIMINAL SCHEME' INVOLVING BIDEN

Cline added: "Defunding any federal official held in contempt will hold them accountable, strengthen congressional subpoena power, and help restore trust in our institutions."

Cline’s office said the bill would also "help put a stop to the weaponization of government." 

This year, since Republicans have taken the House majority, GOP lawmakers have threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with its subpoena related to the Hunter Biden investigation and others, and threatened to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress for failing to produce records related to the Afghanistan withdrawal. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

